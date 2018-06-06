Hoover Metropolitan Complex Hits One-Year Mark with Exceptional Results

Sports Tourism and Local-Use Multipurpose Facility Celebrates First Year of Operations in Hoover, Alabama

Hoover, AL (PRUnderground) June 6th, 2018

On May 23rd, 2017, the SFM managed Hoover Metropolitan Complex opened its doors for local and regional sports players and enthusiasts. With year one statistics exceeding expectations and budget, the state-of-the-art facility has opened and brought a plethora of sports and entertainment to the community, including over $6 million in economic impact and more than 6,000 hours dedicated to local programming.

“The Finley Center has brought a number of competitive tournaments, great sporting events, nonprofit fundraisers, business gatherings and more to Hoover over the past year,” said Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato. “We look forward to future years as the impact of The Finley Center and The Hoover Met Complex will not only benefit our community, but also the state of Alabama.”

Hoover residents and regional visitors have continued to show support and excitement for tournaments and events at the Hoover Met Complex.

“My daughter plays travel volleyball and we have visited many facilities, but the tournament we attended at The Finley Center was by far one of our favorites,” said local resident Tracy Walsh. “This is an outstanding facility with plenty of spectator space and a wonderful food court area that served breakfast for our early morning games. We are so thankful to have this in our backyard!”

More than 60 events have taken place at The Hoover Met Complex. The most notable sports events include the SEC Baseball Tournaments, Adidas ZG Select Alabama Classic, Battle of the Magic City Classic, SAVL Championships, and Elevate the Stage Gymnastics. Several non-sports events included the Greater Birmingham Home Builders Association Home Building and Remodeling Showcase, Junior League of Birmingham Market Noel, and the Piggly Wiggly Trade Show. All the events at Hoover Met Complex and The Finley Center have brought in thousands of visitors and additional publicity to the greater Hoover area.

“We’ve had a successful year, but have only begun to scratch the surface,” said John McDonald, Vice President of Southeast Region and Account Executive with Sports Facilities Management (SFM). “Our vision is to become the must-play venue in sports tourism. Through continued collaboration with the City of Hoover, we will provide thousands of additional hours of recreation for the local community. Our goal is to create the ideal complex with activities that increase economic impact and improve the quality of life for Hoover residents.”

In late 2018 and 2019, The Hoover Met Complex plans to continue to bring more exciting events to the city. Currently, the facility has more than 34 confirmed events, ranging from sports championships and tournaments to local events such as food shows and area favorites like the Junior League’s holiday market, Market Noel.

One year after its inaugural tournament, the 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament and Fan Fest, the facility has once again hosted this incredible event. In time for this year’s SEC tournament, the complex added the first of their five outdoor baseball fields. The remaining four baseball fields, five multi-purpose rectangular fields, playground, splash pad water feature, and tennis complex are set to open in early 2019, which will complete the outdoor portion of the complex. Additionally, the facility will be opening an indoor climbing and adventure center for tournament-goers and community residents later this summer in The Finley Center.

“We’re excited to be able to offer this much community programming,” said Jamie Cox, sports director of The Finley Center. “We recently started our fun and interactive summer sports camps, but we’ll soon be launching the SFM Access Program and we’ll also be able host some really fantastic events in the indoor climbing and adventure center.”

With the complex soon nearing completion, the operations team is confident they will continue to exceed budget goals and provide recreational opportunities to the Hoover community. For a complete list all the features and amenities at The Hoover Met Complex or to inquire about becoming a corporate partner in the SFM Access Program in Hoover, please visit www.hoovermetcomplex.com or email info@hoovermetcomplex.com.

About Hoover Metropolitan Complex

The Hoover Metropolitan Complex is a world class, multi-sport and event facility located in Hoover,

AL just 10 miles south of Birmingham. The state-of-the-art Finley Center includes more than 83,000

square feet of uninterrupted multi- purpose space, which can host up to 11 basketball or 17 volleyball

courts, a 1/5 mile walking track, and a full service food court. Phase II of the Hoover Metropolitan

Complex will feature five NCAA regulation-size baseball/softball fields, five multi-purpose fields

suitable for NCAA regulation soccer, football, and lacrosse, 16 hard tennis courts, a playground, and

a splash pad.