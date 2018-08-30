Home to McCarron’s Corner is a Journey Back in Time, Helping Two People Find Love and Fulfillment

Dr. Lily Van Der Houghton stumbles through a hole in time to find love and fulfillment with Marcus McCarron as she learns home is wherever Marc McCarron is.

Cohutta Wilderness, Georgia (PRUnderground) August 30th, 2018

A fascinating interview with Sharon K. Middleton about her latest book, Beyond McCarron’s Corner: Sassy’s Story, a fictional tale about a woman who is transported back in time to the Revolutionary War era, can be found here from Authors Reading.

Lily Van Der Houghton, a newly licensed physician, is lost and unsettled on which way her life is leading her when she goes hiking to the Jacks River Falls. Lily stumbles through a hole in time and finds herself in 1763. She is not on the trail to the falls anymore but is in Indian Territory in the aftermath of the French and Indian War. To her surprise, Lily learns she has a key role in an ancient Cherokee prophecy. The tribal elders prayed for the right woman to come from Beyond to be Red Moon Woman and the right woman for Marcus McCarron. Lily Van Der Houghton, fresh from the new millennium, is the right woman for the job.

Home to McCarron’s Corner is slated for release August 30, 2018.

Copies of Home to McCarron’s Corner are available at all major booksellers, including Black Rose Writing, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

Print and Electronic review copies available upon request

About Black Rose Writing

Black Rose Writing is an independent publishing house that strongly believes in developing a personal relationship with their authors. The Texas-based publishing company doesn’t see authors as clients or just another number on a page, but rather as individual people… people who deserve an honest review of their material and to be paid traditional royalties without ever paying any fees to be published.