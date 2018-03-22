Home Invest Rehab Selected for Featured Flip Award

Real estate tech company Home Invest coordinates major Chicago flip project.

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) March 22nd, 2018

Home Invest managed a renovation project that has won the coveted honor of nationwide Featured Flip Winner from Renovo Financial. “It is ABSOLUTELY beautiful,” Renovo’s Community Relations Manager noted, making the decision an easy one.

Home Invest Co-Founder Nate Armstrong had no idea the home was in the running for the award until Renovo surprised him with the news. He was thrilled, of course, to learn that their hard work and design choices were a success.

This gorgeous Chicago home was truly a diamond in the rough. Armstrong said, “We renovated everything about the house from top to bottom.”

That’s no exaggeration – the crew literally busted out the concrete to dig out the basement and start over from the inside out. The house is now like new, and staged so beautifully it could’ve walked off the cover of a design magazine.

When asked what they saw in this house, Armstrong said location was their primary driver for getting involved with the property. The home is located in one of the best North Chicago neighborhoods.

After the purchase, the team had a lot of work to do. They had a vision, though, and worked with an architectural firm to draw out that vision. They took it seriously from the beginning by implementing major engineering design, structural changes, and modern upgrades. The project evolved based on city requirements and contractor feedback.

The end result is stunning.

The home’s open floor plan showcases the beautiful hardwood floors, lovely woodwork, large bay windows, and grand stairway. While spacious, the main floor feels cozy and inviting with a fireplace in the living room open to the dining area. This leads into the designer kitchen complete with its own breakfast nook and family room.

The three upstairs bedrooms include an impressive and luxurious master suite. The basement offers two more bedrooms, a bathroom, and a large rec area with a wet bar. The rehab is topped off with a private garage boasting a new rooftop deck to enjoy the beautiful Chicago neighborhood.

Armstrong and his team enjoy restoring homes and, as a result, making the neighborhoods more beautiful as well. Home Invest’s technology platform offers “Smart real estate investing” by bridging the gap for people to safely invest in real estate online from any location.

About Home Invest

Home Invest has raised the bar to become the first online marketplace where you can choose your investment property, choose a certified contractor, and choose a certified property manager to give you an enjoyable experience in building your passive income portfolio.

With Home Invest, you own your property, while our platform helps you coordinate all aspects of real estate investing from your laptop. From coordinating inspectors, title searches, insurance quotes, turning on power/water/gas, to providing solutions for yard care and much more, the Home Invest platform is the most comprehensive on the market, allowing you to build equity, increase your monthly passive income, and have fun while choosing your real estate investment options.