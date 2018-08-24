Home Invest Debuts on the Inc. 5000 List as One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Home Invest ranks 352 on the 2018 Inc. 5000, quickly edging in as the go-to expert for turnkey rental investment properties.

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) August 24th, 2018

Inc. magazine revealed that HOME INVEST ranks 352 on the annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. This elite recognition places the company in the top 7% of the exclusive list.

“I am incredibly thankful for our team who really earned the 352 rank. They go above and beyond the call of duty to help our clients have the best possible experience in real estate investing. We are blessed with good people,” said CEO and Co-Founder Dragan Berger.

The Home Invest model originated from co-founders Nate Armstrong and Dragan Berger, turnkey investors themselves. Tired of getting stiffed by contractors and babysitting property managers, they decided there had to be a better way of investing safely in real estate. They joined forces as Home Invest to give real estate investors a secure all-in-one investment opportunity. Now they provide full-service turnkey rental investment options for investors all over the world.

“We realized that if we’ve had to address rental investment challenges, other investors are too,” said Co-Founder Nate Armstrong. “So we thought, ‘Why not take the lessons we’ve learned from our years of experience and share those to help other investors?’” They’ve poured their knowledge into refining a full-service model that coordinates safe, stress-free investing on behalf of owners.

Other investors seem to appreciate the service, since Home Invest has experienced a phenomenal three-year revenue growth of 1,419 percent. This unique model has simplified the way investors choose investment properties, oversee renovations, and handle property management, giving investors an enjoyable way to build a portfolio of passive income from anywhere in the world.

Home Invest ranked 18th out of 230 Chicago Metro companies that made this year’s Inc. 5000 list. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Home Invest joins past Inc. 5000 honorees that include now-familiar names such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, and Zillow.

“If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it’s unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice,” says Inc. editor-in-chief James Ledbetter. “The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn’t change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives.”

The highest tier of 500 companies is featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Home Invest

Home Invest has raised the bar to become the first online marketplace where you can choose your investment property, choose a certified contractor, and choose a certified property manager to give you an enjoyable experience in building your passive income portfolio.

With Home Invest, you own your property, while our platform helps you coordinate all aspects of real estate investing from your laptop. From coordinating inspectors, title searches, insurance quotes, turning on power/water/gas, to providing solutions for yard care and much more, the Home Invest platform is the most comprehensive on the market, allowing you to build equity, increase your monthly passive income, and have fun while choosing your real estate investment options.