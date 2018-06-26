Home Instead Senior Care – Cape Cod IS A+ CERTIFIED

Home Instead Senior Care – Cape Cod: has met and/or exceeds stringent standards; becomes one of only 200 HCSB A+ Certified agencies in US.

Sandwich, MA (PRUnderground) June 26th, 2018

The Home Care Standards Bureau announced today that Home Instead Senior Care – Cape Cod is among a distinguished and limited national group of agencies to be recognized with an A+ certification from HCSB.

The Home Care Standards Bureau grants the A+ certification only to home care agencies that meet and adhere to a stringent code of standards and ethics. These standards include requiring insurance and licensing, extensive background checks and annual training for all caregivers. Once achieved, A+ certified agencies must submit to regular audits to ensure that all standards are being maintained- including proper insurance, state licensing, background checks and caregiver education.

Home Instead Senior Care – Cape Cod is a non-medical home care agency offering the highest quality, personal care allowing clients to remain in their own homes. Home Instead Senior Care joins a select group of HCSB A+ Certified agencies in the United States. For more information, go to: www.homecarestandards.net.

The Home Care Standards Bureau was created as a service to people seeking home care. Often times, non-medical home care agencies aren’t required to meet any state regulations and very few federal regulations. The Home Care Standards Bureau founder Ed Pittock says, “Each of our agencies are held to the highest of industry standards. I am proud to say Home Instead Senior Care – Cape Cod has received the prestigious HCSB A+ Certification, making it one of only 200 HCSB A+ Certified agencies in the US.”

Find the complete list of Home Care Standards Bureau A+ Certified agencies online at: www.homecarestandards.net or call 855-374-9076.

About Home Care Standards Bureau

Approving Home Care agencies that meet the highest standards