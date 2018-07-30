Home Care Standards Bureau Rates ComForCare Home Care of Fairfield, CT A+ Certified Agency

A+ Certification

Fairfield, CT (PRUnderground) July 30th, 2018

With more than 20,000 home care agencies in the United States, finding the right one can be difficult. Home Care Standards Bureau (HCSB) has made it easier to find the best care available by certifying non-medical home care agencies that meet the most stringent standards. ComForCare Home Care located in Fairfield, Connecticut is among a distinguished and limited national group of agencies to be recognized with an A+ certification from HCSB. ComForCare Home Care serves Fairfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut.

HCSB grants the A+ certification only to home care agencies that meet and adhere to a stringent code of standards and ethics. These standards include extensive background checks and annual training for all caregivers. Once achieved, A+ certified agencies such as ComForCare Home Care must submit regular disclosure statements to ensure that all standards are being maintained- including proper insurance and state licensing. A+ certified agencies also are subject to planned and surprise audits by HCSB.

As an A+ certified agency, ComForCare Home Care provides the highest standard of senior care, personal care, and respite care. They offer a wide variety of services, including companionship, light housekeeping, grocery shopping, medication reminders, errands, doctor visits, and specialty care to clients throughout the surrounding regions. ComForCare specializes in providing personalized non-medical home care. Non-medical care, sometimes referred to as “home care” or “personal care,” includes a wide range of elder care support and in-home assistance by a non-licensed provider. We provide the day-to-day care that your loved one may need instead of or in addition to care by a nurse or other health professional.

HCSB is proud to recognize ComForCare Home Care of Fairfield, Connecticut as an A+ certified agency for their continued dedication to meeting stringent standards that demonstrate their high level of professionalism and compassion.

The HCSB Board of Directors are: Ed Pittock- founder and former President of the Society of Certified Senior Advisors (SCSA); Dorcas Hardy- former appointee by President Ronald Reagan as Commissioner of Social Security; Gail Hunt- president and CEO of the National Alliance for Caregiving; and Dr. Harry R. Moody – retired Director of AARP Academic Affairs.

