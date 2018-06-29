Hollywood Loves Traverse Bay Farms – Caleb Foote of the upcoming ABC TV Series – The Kids are Alright

Traverse Bay Farms, with retail store locations in Bellaire and Elk Rapids recently received three photos of the Hollywood star, Caleb Foote with the Traverse Bay Farms Nationally Award Winning Black Bean Salsa.

Elk Rapids, MI (PRUnderground) June 29th, 2018

Andy LaPointe owner of Traverse Bay Farms, with retail store locations in Bellaire and Elk Rapids recently received three photos of the Hollywood star, Caleb Foote with the Traverse Bay Farms Nationally Award Winning Black Bean Salsa.

Caleb Foote has appeared in a number of excellent TV series including:

American Horror Story (2011)

Grey’s Anatomy (2005)

American Crime Story (2016)

The new ABC TV series entitled: The Kids are Alright (2018).

According to Mr. LaPointe, “We would like to sincerely send a big thank you to Caleb Foote for taking time out of his schedule to take three excellent photos with our nationally award winning black bean salsa.”

Mr. LaPointe continued, “In addition to having the photos from Caleb Foote, we also have a number of photos of other Hollywood stars with our fruit-based gourmet products including Hollywood actor and producer, Kevin Sorbo who has appeared in Hercules, What If and other movies and TV series. Our two retail stores located in Northern Michigan are often referred to as the ‘Hollywood Hub of Northern Michigan’, since we have dozens of photos of Hollywood stars with our products hanging on the walls.”

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 26+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbeque, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.