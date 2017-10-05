Holiday Team Building Offers Alternative to Traditional Company Gatherings

Holiday team building contributions make a difference in the lives of others; and yours, and can be a welcome alternative to the traditional holiday gathering.

Indianapolis, IN (PRUnderground) October 5th, 2017

Research indicates that happiness increases with experiences, rather than things. Your company may be planning a holiday party to celebrate the end of a hardworking year – or kick start the beginning of a new one. However, holiday team building contributions make a difference in the lives of others; and yours, and can be a welcome alternative to the traditional holiday gathering.

“People feel great when they are making a difference. These same people oftentimes dread the awkward holiday company party,” said Rob Jackson, President of Magnovo Training Group. “We feel the holidays are a perfect opportunity to enhance team cohesion as well as provide teams with an experience, rather than just another mediocre holiday party,” he added.

Workshops offered by Magnovo take place in a relaxed and fun environment. They offer a memorable alterative to the many demanding and stressful moments during the holiday season. There are several options available; but some of the most popular include Mission: Military Care, Puttin’ Pantry, Holiday Bike Building and Rescue Buddies. Each offer a different recipient; military service members, local hungry citizens, or less fortunate children. And, each workshop inspires participants with various methods and activities.

The holiday season is a prime opportunity to create a lasting memory for your team, help them relieve stress and encourage them to work together more effectively. The unique opportunity encourages everyone to engage and work together in order to give back.

About Magnovo Training Group

Magnovo Training Group is a professional development company dedicated to creating meeting experiences that matter with an extensive range of customized workshops, charity team building, and performance consulting throughout the Indianapolis region, as well as across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Offering workshops that focus on leadership, personality styles, and team building activities, the company features an energized group of soft-skills experts. Magnovo Training Group strives to inspire positive change for clients. Every workshop is tailored to the clients’ needs in order to create impactful, experience-based events that educate, inspire leaders, and develop teams. Magnovo Training Group is a member of the BBB, NSA (National Speaker’s Association), Visit Indy and is an Everything DiSC® Authorized Partner. For more information, please visit www.magnovo.com.