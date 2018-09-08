Holiday Collaborates with Cell to Produce New Hit "RIOT" – available September 7th

Two powerhouses come together and create a new single "RIOT" featuring Trevon Trapper.

Fresh off the heels of his summer release “Red Summer” and “Meet Me At The Party” Holiday is excited to announce the release of his new single “RIOT” with collaborator and close friend Gianluc (a.k.a. Cell). The new single is set to be released on September 7 and features vocals from Trevon Trapper. Its smooth beat is mixed with notable beat drops and easily lends itself to be a hit in clubs all over the world.

Nick and Cell met in 2013 to start collaborating on music. After a few years of dedicated studio time, they honed in their current dubstep sound. With a blend of R&B, pop, and EDM, they have generated a fresh sound that now defines them as a duo.

“RIOT” is the perfect song to end summer. With warm and fun lyrics and catchy vocal melodies “Riot” will easily be the most memorable song of the summer! “RIOT” will be available on all streaming platforms including Spotify and iTunes on September 7.

About Holiday

Hailing from Los Angeles, Holiday was adopted from Lebanon at a young age by a Greek Arabic family. He soon began playing the guitar and discovered his passion for music. Pursuing his newfound dream, Holiday dropped out of his first year of college to start a band with a friend from high school called “The Chase.” After the band had a bit of success, Holiday took a hiatus to focus on a potential career path in film scoring. Holiday was inspired during a time of self-reflection and decided to shift his musical direction into the electronic space. After 9 months of studying sound design, he began discovering his sound. Holiday’s music is a blend of his favorite genres coming together in a cohesive style to implement his own identity in the electronic genre. You can follow Holiday on Instagram, Spotify and Facebook.

About Cell

Cell was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. He became a fan of electronic music in his teens after attending his first show in 2010. It wasn’t long after that he realized he wanted to do the same thing with his life. He learned how to produce and began DJing at his high school parties. He threw down at massive Malibu mansions in his fellow classmate’s backyards getting the cops called 100 percent of the time. He attended Santa Monica College where he studied sound design and music theory. Cell had his debut show at Belasco Theatre. He has performed at the What the Festival in 2014 alongside Krewella and Candyland. You can follow Cell on Instagram, Spotify and Facebook.

