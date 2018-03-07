HirePro Recruiting Seeks Experienced Business Leaders To Fill Leadership Posts In Top Companies

Executive recruitment company is seeking experienced C-Suite and senior-level professionals to fill leadership vacancies in prominent organizations.

New York (PRUnderground) March 6th, 2018

HirePro Recruiting, a reputable executive recruiting firm based in New York, is seeking experienced C-Suite professionals to fill leadership roles in various prominent organizations. According to Brad Larsen, Senior Executive Recruiter of the company, the group has signed up several new client businesses in line with a trend of rampant growth beginning in the first quarter of 2018. As a result, the firm now needs to fill vacancies in the capacities of CEO, CFO, Chief Security Officer, VP, Managing Director, Operations Manager, and many more.

“Since the launch of our company our firm has made remarkable strides,” comments Mr. Larsen. “However, 2018 has brought commercial growth beyond what we were expecting. In the last 30 days alone, we have signed almost a dozen new clients. This is fantastic, of course, but now we need to deliver the goods. We have a long list of leadership positions that need to be filled, and they need to be filled rather urgently. As you might expect, we are looking for top-shelf candidates – experienced, highly competent leaders.”

In the recruiting sphere, HirePro Recruiting is a respectable leader, the firm is known as a reliable provider of top-notch executive recruiting services, boasting among the highest success rates in the industry and incredibly high placement retention rates. Over the course of almost 3 decades, the HirePro group has placed thousands job-seeking professionals, many of which now serve as executives in some of the world’s most prestigious organizations.

“Identifying and placing exceptional talent – that’s what we’re about here at HirePro,” remarks Jason Jordan, Executive Recruiter. “But we don’t just place highly qualified and experienced professionals in companies; our recruiting specialists go the extra mile to ensure that candidates are placed correctly. This ensures the long-term success of everyone involved. We invite job seekers and job providers to learn more about our company and our services.”

About HirePro Recruiting

HirePro Recruiting is a New York based firm that provides executive talent acquisition solutions and recruiting services. Dynamic and capable professionals interested in advancing their careers are invited to apply to fill the leadership vacancies mentioned above if they have relevant qualifications, business skills, and career experience. Job seekers can contact HirePro Recruiting via the contact form on their website at www.hireprorecruiting.com. Prospects can also get in touch using the contact information below during regular office hours.

Contact Information

HirePro Recruiting

124 West 30th Street, 3rd Floor – Suite 203 Chelsea

New York, NY 10001

888-767-1104

contact@hireprorecruiting.com

www.hireprorecruiting.com

