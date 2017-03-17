High Demand for Home Remodeling Fuels Boom at Washington State Kitchen and Bath

As new construction ebbs and the home renovation market surges, Washington State Kitchen and Bath welcomes an unparalleled demand for their remodeling services.

(PRUnderground) March 17th, 2017

Washington State Kitchen and Bath specializes in general contracting for home renovation, additions, and new construction projects. As the home remodeling industry grows, the company has seen an unprecedented increase in business.

The housing market is currently experiencing a shortage of new construction. Because of this, more homeowners are investing in improving their current homes. This has led to a ballooning demand for remodeling projects.

The Fiscal Times reported that Americans are spending more than ever to remodel their homes, with spending expected to continue over the next decade. The increased spending is attributed to shifting demographics, with Americans of all ages spending a lot more on home improvement projects for various reasons. Older homeowners spend more on remodeling their homes, investing on universal designs that will allow them to age in place. Members of Generation X, who were significantly battered during the housing downturn, are regaining their financial security and financing deferred home improvements. Millennials, many of whom are not yet well-equipped to purchase new homes, are buying older homes with the intention of fixing them up.

“With Americans spending more on home remodeling, business is at an all-time high,” said Erin Belmore, Founder of Washington State Kitchen and Bath. “Home remodeling business has reached even higher levels than it did before the housing downturn in 2008. We are staffed and ready to meet this need.”

Washington State Kitchen and Bath is licensed, bonded and insured. They take pride in each individual remodeling job, offering first-rate customer service. The company has not outgrown the old-fashioned values of honesty, integrity, and customer loyalty.

Washington State Kitchen and Bath specializes in a broad range of remodeling in Western Washington and some eastern parts of the state as well. Some of their particularly high-demand services include the installation of shower stalls and kits.

For those looking for a general contractor for new construction or for remodeling the entire house, bathroom, or kitchen, Washington State Kitchen and Bath is a sure bet. For more information, visit www.WashingtonStateKitchenBath.com or call 1-800-935-5524.

About Washington State Kitchen and Bath

Having been in business since 2003, Washington State Kitchen and Bath provides quality construction services for remodels, additions, restoration and new construction. They specialize in quality, dependable services from design through completion and have helped thousands of customers turn their home remodel dreams into reality.