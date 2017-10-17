Herpes Dating Site, MPWH, Releases One Study For Helping Individuals Identify Herpes

With a passion for spreading STD awareness, MPWH is working through this new study to promote regular STD and herpes testing.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) October 17th, 2017

MPWH, a solely herpes-based dating community that works to provide protection, support, dating and communal encouragement to all individuals living with herpes today, this week announced they have completed and released a new case study based on 1,000 members randomly selected through the MPWH network. The study aims to help everyone identify if they have herpes, and what to look for when completing the identification.

Borne from a passion for spreading STD awareness through already affected communities today, MPWH is working through this new study to promote regular STD and herpes testing.

“Unfortunately, our society fails so many through a lack of STD transparency and discussions at a young age,” said Bowen Muller, a representative of MPWH. “Though we provide support and resources to those already living with herpes, we want to help everyone learn about how they can avoid contracting unwanted STDs moving forward.”

The study findings were based on randomly selected members with no age or gender preference. Close to 90 percent of respondents said they know they get herpes when they are showing symptoms, thereby choosing to receive testing. About 88 percent of respondents confirmed they contracted herpes through oral, genital, or anal sex.

“It’s possible to have a healthy sexual life today,” said Bowen. “With proper care, precaution, and awareness among both partners, we don’t need to see the continual spreading of STDs among individuals in every age bracket. Spread the words on the official release of our latest study, and head on over to our website or our app to learn more about the MPWH community.”

MPWH comes with a free mobile application for utilizing the platform and communicating with other community members.

For more information, visit: https://www.mpwh.com/.

About MPWH

MPWH is the first and leading American-based international Herpes / HSV dating community. It provides full access to features on its PC site, mobile site, Android App, and iOS App. The platform is exclusive for singles living with Oral Herpes (HSV-1) and Genital Herpes (HSV-2) and provides them with an opportunity to find love and support. The Herpes-only dating community allows members to filter out other STDs, such as HPV, HIV / AIDS etc. MPWH is always selected as the best choice by Herpes singles to find love, friends, and support.