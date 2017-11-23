Here’s the Best Nest Thermostat Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2017, According to Deal Tomato

The team at Deal Tomato are comparing the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Nest Thermostat deals for 2017.

Phoenix, AZ (PRUnderground) November 22nd, 2017

Online shopping experts at Deal Tomato have released a list of the best Nest Thermostat Black Friday deals for 2017. Highlights for shoppers this year include the following deals:

Nest Thermostats help to cut your energy bill and maintain your home at your preferred temperature. The Learning Thermostat learns tracks how you set your home’s temperature throughout the day and automatically builds a schedule to fit this routine. This Cyber Monday there are discounts available at major retailers.

Researchers at Deal Tomato identify the best deals on the most popular consumer products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With more deals available and a higher number of online shoppers this year, it’s expected that Black Friday 2017 will see sales and e-commerce records from last year broken. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), spending during this year’s Black Friday sales season is likely to exceed £700 billion, representing a 4.2% annual increase on last year.

The continued shift towards online spending for retailers has alleviated a lot of the overcrowding issues that stores encountered during previous Black Friday sales events. Estimates from the NRF Survey indicate that over half (52%) of Black Friday shoppers went online in 2016, highlighting the growing importance of e-commerce in driving Black Friday sales.

Discounts this year from most retailers are running for an entire week, starting on Monday, November 20th, and ending shortly after Cyber Monday on November 27th.

Deal Tomato will be updating their site daily with Nest Thermostat Black Friday deals.

About Deal Tomato

Deal Tomato are a leading deal comparison and technology review online magazine. Deal Tomato is a participant in affiliate advertising programs for Amazon and other websites, designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon.com and additional sites.