Here’s the Best Monitor Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2017, According to Topic Reviews

With 4K technology reaching mainstream adoption in 2017 there’s now a wide range of 4K monitors on sale for Black Friday. Retailers are also offering discounts on gaming monitors, HD, IPS and widescreen displays.

Analysts at Topic Reviews monitor deals from the biggest online retailers in order to identify the best savings for shoppers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Forecasters are already predicting that Black Friday 2017 is going to surpass previous years’ sales to become the busiest online shopping day in history. Average consumer spending throughout the holiday shopping season of November and December has been growing at close to 5% per year for the last six years. The National Retailer Federation (NRF) Survey estimates that shoppers spent around $700 billion during the 2016 holiday shopping season.

Shoppers are transitioning towards researching deals and making purchases online during the Black Friday sales week. Last year more people shopped online than in store during the Black Friday sales period, according to the National Retail Federation.

Most retailers start running Black Friday deals on Monday November 20th and continue until Cyber Monday a week later.

