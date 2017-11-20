Here’s the Best Bose Headphones Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2017, According to Topic Reviews

The team of Black Friday analysts at Topic Reviews have published a review of the best Bose Headphones deals available online.

San Diego, CA (PRUnderground) November 20th, 2017

Topic Reviews have compared deals across the web to identify the top Bose Headphones Black Friday deals for 2017:

Bose are industry leaders in producing high quality headphones and speakers. Their headphones range includes SoundSport wireless headphones for sports lovers and noise-cancelling QuietComfort headphones. They are constantly innovating and bringing new models to the market with their latest offering the QC35s proving a big hit.

In order to identify the best Black Friday deals the Topic Reviews team use a unique algorithm that ranks discounts from retailers across a large number of products. This year’s Black Friday sale is expected to be the biggest ever in terms of both the number of deals available and total online spending. This year’s holiday season sales are expected to be up 4.5% on last year’s $650 billion record spend.

Whilst several years ago Black Friday was a day where hordes of shoppers descended upon stores across the country, more and more shoppers are now turning to the web to find the best deals. During Black Friday 2016 more customers shopped online than in store, according to a survey undertaken by the National Retail Federation.

Most retailers start their Black Friday sales on Monday 20th November and keep deals running until the following Monday (Cyber Monday).

About Topic Reviews

Topic Reviews are an established team of data scientists that provide forecasts and data about the best online Black Friday deals for shoppers. Topic Reviews participate in the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing affiliate links to Amazon.com.