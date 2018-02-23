Hemp Oil Is Not CBD Oil Despite Murky Marketing Says CBDReVu.com

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) February 23rd, 2018

Hemp oil is not the same thing as CBD oil. But, there is an abundance of murky marketing and sometimes even misbranding of hemp oil and hemp seed oil products as CBD oil which is leading to substantial consumer confusion. There is no shortage of consumer interest about CBD and many new excellent pure CBD products are becoming available regularly. But there is much consumer confusion and some of it may be intentional making shopping for CBD a minefield for buyers seeking authentic CBD products, says CBDReVu.com, a leading CBD news and product review destination, see here https://cbdrevu.com/

Presently, CBD is not sold on Amazon or in Whole Foods stores. But there is an abundance of expensive hemp oil brands available, which may or may not contain CBD.

Many consumers likely think hemp oil is CBD oil since CBD comes from hemp. In fact, most CBD products are extracted from industrial hemp.

Since Amazon rules do not presently allow the sale of cannabidiol, or CBD, products this may account for some of the confusion as some companies attempt to skirt Amazon’s rules. And on the other side of this scenario there could be a number of grossly overpriced hemp oils being sold on Amazon that have little or no CBD, but with the marketing implying that they do. The takeaway is that consumers who wish to purchase CBD should understand that hemp oil products that do not have a clear indication on its’ labeling or website that the product contains CBD could be spending a lot of money and not getting the CBD ingredient they are seeking. The bottom line is that this new niche market for the ingredient CBD is a minefield for consumers as shoppers try to sort out which brands offer authentic CBD products.

CBDReVu publishes profiles, ratings or reviews of most established CBD oil brands as well as many new emerging brands. Consumers can read detailed information about most of the best known companies such as NuLeaf Naturals, RSHO Real Scientific Hemp Oil, VitaCBD, CBDPure, CBDPet, Receptra Naturals, Green Gorilla CBD, Charlotte’s Web from CW Hemp, Herts Hemp, Endoca Hemp Oil, CBD Essence, Irie CBD, HempMeds, Elixinol, Kannaway Pure, Sensi Seeds, Bluebird Botanicals, Rick Simpson Oil, Restorative Botanicals, and many more with new reviews being posted monthly.

