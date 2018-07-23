HelpGarageDoor.com. Garage Door Repair Tips, Tricks and Troubleshooting

Car garage prevents theft, damage, and corrosion. But in order to make it more convenient for exploitation and safer, you need reliable garage doors, and the market is full of advanced variants.

How to find a suitable type of garage doors, make a project of the garage for one or several cars, consider every single detail, figure out the required space and organize storage systems? HelpGarageDoor.com website is here to help you with that.

Garage project: three basic steps

Construction of any garage starts with planning. This process, in its turn, can be divided into several steps.

Step 1 – think how many cars you need to fit in your garage. Every car has its own dimensions and other peculiarities. Besides, it’s important to decide whether you need storage systems or not and think about the properties of stuff you will store (for example, combustive and lubricating materials should be kept in special storage systems).

Step 2 – calculate the required width of your garage. You should make it possible to move freely and get easy access to every parked car (for this reason, you need to take into consideration the car width with opened doors). You should also calculate an optimal height of garage. The higher the ceiling is, the more comfortable you’ll feel. At the same time, the more space you organize, the more building materials and time will be required for construction, and the more resources you will need to sustain optimal temperature down the road.

Step 3 – select an optimal garage door system. Each variant has pros and cons, so you need to take everything into consideration to make an informed decision. Here, you can find all the answers to your questions concerning garage planning, as well as its exploitation.

Typical impairments of garage doors

Just like any other construction with an electronic drive, garage doors can have some impairments and defects. Three main categories of impairments can be distinguished:

impairments that can be easily eliminated with a couple of manipulations that don’t require any specific knowledge, preparation, and skills;

impairments that a car owner can eliminate on his own, if he knows the error code and has a detailed instruction on how to fix it;

impairments that require the help of qualified specialists.

Thanks to the unique catalog, you can easily distinguish various types of impairments and save your time when an error is too serious to be fixed on your own, or money when you can solve the problem without help.

If you understand the specifics of garage door construction (you can find detailed descriptions on the website) and can distinguish errors, you can make exploitation of garage doors more efficient and simple. The website provides detailed instructions for both new garage door owners and professionals who repair them. Each garage door construction has its peculiarities that should be taken into account during exploitation and repair works.

Thanks to pro tips and recommendations from HelpGarageDoor.com, technical maintenance of your garage doors will be easier and cheaper.

