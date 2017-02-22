Heavy Duty Caster Company, CasterConcepts.com Offers Wheel Solutions for Aerospace Industry

Caster Concepts offers a number of products suitable for use in the Aerospace industry.

(PRUnderground) February 21st, 2017

Aerospace engineers have unique needs when it comes to casters. Wheels must be durable enough to hold an enormous amount of weight, yet lightweight enough to provide the right amount of maneuverability. Recognizing that any ordinary caster simply will not do, Caster Concepts is proud to offer a full line of products designed especially for the aerospace industry.

Their line of casters is suitable for everything from manufacturing to airline ground support. These casters possess exceptional load-carrying capabilities, while at the same time being very ergonomic to operate. This makes them suitable for use in factories and shipping facilities where large amounts of parts must be moved from one location to another.

Workers in the aerospace industry often operate in all types of conditions, and may frequently be exposed to debris or hazardous materials. As such, the line of casters offered by Caster Concepts are tear resistant and designed to repel debris. Many wheels also contain a corrosion-resistant aluminum core, making them ideal for use outdoors or in facilities that are not temperature controlled.

Maintenance is always a major concern among aerospace workers as well. These employees now have one less thing to worry about, as all the casters offered by Caster Concepts contain a maintenance-free design that does not require any lubrication or adjustment once installed.

Caster Concepts is always happy to discuss individual needs in an effort to help aerospace engineers find the right caster for each application. For a custom quote or to find out more about the products they offer, customers are encouraged to visit the company’s website at casterconcepts.com.

About Caster Concepts

Caster Concepts is a leading manufacturer of heavy duty casters and industrial caster wheels. We provide high quality, industrial strength casters and replacement caster wheels.