Heather Christie’s novel, What The Valley Knows, Reveals the Sexual Assault of a Teenager. #metoo

Seventeen-year-old Molly Hanover triumphs after suffering a powerful man’s sexual assault, bullying by the mean girls in school, and deep scars from her boyfriend's DUI.

Reading, PA (PRUnderground) January 25th, 2018

From the pages of What The Valley Knows, Heather Christie’s debut novel takes the reader from tragedy to triumph as her main character, Molly Hanover, faces heartrending and traumatic zcircumstances. The setting is small town Pennsylvania where the reality of sexual assault is as real as Harvey Weinstein’s Hollywood, bullying is an epidemic, and teenage drinking is widely condoned. As Molly finds her place in a new community and falls in love for the first time with a star football player, she is the victim of a powerful man’s sordid advances and a horrific car accident that rips her world apart. This gripping story is a mystery, romance, and a call-to-action book. Kirkus Reviews calls it, “A taut compelling family tale.” IndieReader claims that Christie’s first novel is, “A drama to pull at your heart-strings.”

Molly Hanover is a fictional character, but her voice is as real as any of the 1,700,000 women who initially responded to the #metoo movement. The book trailer for What The Valley Knows can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/2ZbVwGmysDI

About the author:

Heather Christie grew up in rural Pennsylvania and, at age seventeen, took off for New York City in hopes of becoming a movie star. Flash forward several decades, a couple degrees, a bunch of cats, two kids and one husband later, she’s back in Pennsylvania writing her heart out and chasing dreams again. She loves to read, run, drink tea, and make Sunday dinner. She holds a BA in Literary Studies from the University of Texas, Dallas and an MFA in Creative Writing from Pine Manor College, Boston, MA. You can contact Heather Christie at www.HeatherChristieBooks.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Copies of What The Valley Knows are available at all major booksellers, including Black Rose Writing, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

Print and Electronic review copies available upon request

Contact: Justin Weeks / Sales Team, Black Rose Writing

sales@blackrosewriting.com

About Black Rose Writing

Black Rose Writing is an independent publishing house that strongly believes in developing a personal relationship with their authors. The Texas-based publishing company doesn’t see authors as clients or just another number on a page, but rather as individual people… people who deserve an honest review of their material and to be paid traditional royalties without ever paying any fees to be published.