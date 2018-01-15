Heather Andrews Acquires Tenacious Living Network

Company Designed To Providing People A Holistic Approach To Health And Life Has A New Owner And Show!

Alberta, Canada (PRUnderground) January 15th, 2018

Tenacious Living Network a leading provider of podcasts covering a plethora of subjects that help individuals reach a better way of life now has a new owner, dedicated mompreneur, lifestyle coach and founder of Follow It Thru, Heathers Andrews.



Heather believes in helping people live a stellar life. “I’ve found when you create an environment that is empowering, you come alive and see a new world. You make choices with a different perspective and set yourself on the road to transform your self-image and self-confidence. Nothing is better than being an empowered woman.” Tenacious Living Network stands by the same ethos and that is why founder Carrie-Ann Baron is happy to share the good news to everyone. By transferring the ownership of Tenacious Living Network to Heather we are all assured that the legacy Carrie-Ann has started will continue to thrive and will be even better as Heather starts to add her own wealth of knowledge and her very own show, The Heather Andrews Show, scheduled to be be released on February 2018.

About Tenacious Living Network

It is a place in the virtual world where people can seek and share information about health, money, relationships, family, business, music, and other fields.

We have the top experts who have in-depth experience in their respective fields, which definitely allow us to make our shows as very informational as possible. In simple words, we are here to make your lives better and share happiness as well. If you want to provide us some suggestions regarding our shows, please feel free to contact us anytime you want. We will be really glad to hear from you.

About The Heather Andrews Show

Heather Andrews loves coaching people so that they can live healthier lives and through this show after her own name she aims to build a community that fosters love, cooperation, communication and collaboration. She helps support people, to let them know that they are not alone. Her vision is to be able to reach out to every woman and transform them into women who are compassionate, committed and deserving women.

The guest on the show are not just experts on their specific fields but most importantly they are on the show because of who they are and the experiences they have had in life. They are people, like Heather, who are passionate about wanting to help, educate and empower others to move forward in life.

Premiere episode is set for release on February 1, 2018.

About Tenacious Living Network

Tenacious Living Network aims to provide a happy and stress free life to everyone. It is a place in the virtual world where people can seek and share information about health, money, relationships, family, business, music, and other fields.

We have many Personal Growth & Professional Experts who make every possible attempt to design the show in the most interesting and informational way. We have a wide network, which inspires every individual towards the path of success by helping them know how to deal with the worries and stress that often surround them.

So, we handle each and every matter with great carefulness and equal amount of maturity and sensitivity. We focus not only on providing you a platform for mental relaxation, but share information regarding how to maintain your health. If you are a busy person then our health related shows will definitely make it a lot easier for you to take care of your physical health.

We have the top experts who have in-depth experience in their respective fields, which definitely allow us to make our shows as much informational as possible. In simple words, we are here to make your lives better and share happiness as well. If you want to provide us some suggestions regarding our shows, please feel free to contact us anytime you want. We will be really glad to hear from you.