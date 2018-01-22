Health & Wellness is Big Business in Travel (Source: The Verdure Group)

Massive growth in travel and tourism yet health & wellness sector leading the pack…

Singapore (PRUnderground) January 22nd, 2018

Travel and tourism has experienced massive growth in the previous years, international tourist arrivals worldwide was up by 6% in the first quarter of 2017 alone and 2018 is on track to be the biggest year in tourism ever recorded.

Within the travel and tourism industry sits an emerging market of health & wellness vacations and associated tourism. This is not your ordinary holiday experience sitting by the beach or sipping on cocktails at the bar, rather a health trip may include a detoxification or even a program for weight loss or some other self-determined health objective.

Some of the top destinations include Thailand, India, Mexico and above all, Bali. Bali has been the leader in health travel and wellness tourism for more than a decade with the likes of Bali Goddess Retreats (http://baligoddessretreats.com/), Bali Weight Loss (https://www.baliweightloss.com/) and Oneworld Retreats (http://www.oneworldretreats.com/) as the top picks for health hungry tourists.

These retreat holidays pack in a number of different health, healing and wellness activities usually completed within a group of like-minded travelers. With the average retreat ranging from 7 to 28 days these types of travel trips are longer than average and far more profitable in terms of overall dollars spent.

In 2015 these types of health & wellness trips netted $563 billion and are projected to grow 43% by 2020 making it the most profitable sector in travel. The non-profit organization, the Global Wellness Institute, backed up these statements expressing opinions that the growth trajectory is on track to more than double over the next decade.

About The Verdure Group Private Limited