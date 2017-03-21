Health Panda Reviews Wholetones – A Musical Therapy for Healing

Jon Hoey from Health Panda releases his latest report on Wholetones Healing Music by Michael Tyrell. This report highlights important information everyone must know.

(PRUnderground) March 21st, 2017

Wholetones is a healing program based on music. It is a set of CD’s and digital tracks containing music that can soothe one’s mind and body and boost the healing process. It is embedded with healing frequencies and calming songs that can be beneficial in many ways.

How Wholetones can help in healing?

Music has been used in hospitals to soothe the terrible pain to boost immunity and lower the blood pressure. Music has the capability to balance the hormones in the body and increase the discharge of endorphins which help in calming and giving a sense of peace; thus leading to the quick recovery. Release of endorphins has a relaxing and pain relieving effect on our body. Each part of our body responds to a particular frequency of the sound which can promote stress relief, relaxation, productivity, pain relief and awareness.

About the founder

Michael Tyrell is a visionary. He loves music and plays different instrument since he was a child. He is the creator of Wholetones program. He wishes to change the world and make it better through music. He is a very kind, lovable and honest person. He got inspiration during his global exposure. His experiences and passion helped him in initiating this music based healing project.

Who can use Wholetones program?

It can be used by anyone who wants to improve his health, mind and body. It is an unconventional but foolproof method of healing. The power of music and sound is unbelievable. The user just needs to have faith in music and this program to experience it benefits. Remember a time when sound or music made you feel happy, better, stronger or empowered. Keeping this memory in mind the user needs to open up and accept the healing Wholetones can provide.

Benefits of Wholetones program

1) Heal yourself and get better health just by listening to the music

2) It helps in increasing energy

3) This musical program offers different physical benefits, like improved digestion, elimination of pain and balanced metabolism

4) Wholetones offers mental benefits, such as increased creativity, freedom from addiction and increased productivity

5) The program essays relationship benefits e.g. love, awareness and forgiveness

6) It is available in simple formats in the form of CD and digital tracks

7) Numerous positive reviews about the effectiveness of musical power and frequencies

8) It is a guaranteed and money back program.

9) It is more relaxing and easy healing alternative as compared to exercising or taking prescriptions

How does Wholetones work?

1) The Open Door song helps in improving the blood flow to the bones, kidney and the brain.

2) The Desert Sojourn song helps in eliminating the stomach acid and improves digestion of food. This in turns provides energy to the body.

3) The Key of David song is beneficial for the overall health

4) Transformation song helps in improving the hormonal balance and restores them. It works throughout the lymphatic system and the nerve.

5) The bridge song: This song helps in healing the heart, giving peace and lifting mood.

6) Great awakening song helps with emotional and spiritual healing.

What will you get?

Musical beats and their frequencies render healing effect that can prove to be beneficial to improve the overall health of the listener. The program includes a package of 7 songs, ranging in different frequencies, from 396 Hz to 852Hz. These entire songs can be downloaded easily. These songs can be shipped in the form of CD too. You also get a book named “The Sound of Healing” a 91 page book which aids in discovering and unlocking your hidden capability and potential. It also provides an explanation about the different frequencies and how to get the most benefits from these songs. Musicians can also learn how to play the healing frequencies.

Music helps in healing, repairing and protecting against certain mental and physical illnesses. Wholetones is a revolutionary theory that uses 7 different types of music to get rid of anxiety, depression and stress. It was made available to the public recently and ever since it has been providing promising results.

Click here to Learn More and Get Instant Access to Wholetones Healing Music

(*FDA Disclaimer: “The statements regarding this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or prevent any disease. The information on this website or in emails is designed for educational purposes only. It is not intended to be a substitute for informed medical advice or care. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat any health problems or illnesses without consulting your physician. Please consult a doctor with any questions or concerns you may have regarding your condition.)

About Health Panda

Get expert reviews and Ratings for health, fitness, and food products of All Health A-Z.