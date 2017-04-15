Health Panda Reviews Organifi Protein – A Complete Meal Replacement All-In-One Shake

Oakland, California (PRUnderground) April 15th, 2017

Experts recommend that a healthy human should consume more than 50 grams of protein in a day. If the body is not provided adequate amounts of protein on a regular basis, it can lead to a wide range of problems, like weakness, muscle wasting, and a lot more. Thus, to ensure that people are able to provide their body with healthy amounts of protein on a daily basis, Organifi has launched its new product- Complete Protein.

Made from natural ingredients, Organifi Protein is a 2-in-1 protein as well as multivitamin shake to ensure that people are not just able to consume healthy amounts of protein but all the essential vitamins and minerals too. The delicious drink can be prepared instantly and can be an excellent replacement for meals or can be simply consumed as a wholesome breakfast to begin the day on a healthier note.

Every serving of Complete Protein contains 20 grams of high-quality protein to boost the metabolism and provide a boost of energy. The protein in this wholesome drink is derived from plants to ensure complete safety and deliver best results. Moreover, it also has satiating fats which make people feel full for several hours. And last but not the least, the delicious taste and smooth texture of this drink will make sure that the taste buds are satisfied too.

Apart from protein and healthy fats, the drink also contains carbohydrates and medium-chain triglycerides which make it a perfect meal replacement. The unique enzymes in the drink sooth the stomach and also prevent bloating. Moreover, they also increase the vitamin absorption rate of the body. It contains more than 10 essential vitamins and minerals to strengthen the immune system and protect people from a wide-range of illnesses and diseases.

Organifi mentions that the amazing results of Complete Protein are due to the dynamic blend of ingredients used to create this drink. It contains Monk Fruit, Cinnamon, Coconut, Hemp Protein, Vanilla Bean, Pea Protein, Quinoa Protein, MCTs, Digestion-Soothing Enzymes and Vitamins from Whole Foods. Together, these ingredients provide the body with an extensive range of benefits; benefits which the standard meals are generally unable to provide.

While there are many protein shakes available on the market, Complete Protein from Organifi is different. Most of the protein drinks that are generally available on the market rely on soy protein, egg or dairy products. Egg protein and processed dairy can negatively affect the digestion system and can also result in inflammation, bloating and acne. Moreover, clinical studies also suggest that soy-based protein can result in many different types of problems, like hormonal imbalance and thyroid disorders. On the other hand, Organifi Protein Shake is free from soy, gluten, dairy, GMO and is 100% vegan. Moreover, the product is USDA Certified Organic.

Apart from the safety and effectiveness of Complete Protein, even the rate at which the drink benefits the human body is much faster than any other product. The reason being, all the multivitamins in Complete Protein come from whole foods. Most of the other supplements make use of synthetic vitamins that are created in labs. As a result, these vitamins are not as effective as the ones derived from natural whole foods and can also be harmful to the body.

Moreover, the supplements which only deliver small amounts of vitamins actually put more amount of stress on the body. As a result, most of these vitamins generally pass through the body without delivering any benefits. Organifi Protein Powder contains the complex of all the four important vitamins, namely A, B, C, and D to make sure that the vitamins are effectively used by the body.

So, it is not difficult to see why Complete Protein from Organifi is not like any other protein drink available on the market. Moreover, the product is cheaper than most protein shakes but delivers 5 times the benefits offered by other products. Also, the company is offering an amazing discount on this product for a limited period.

Bodybuilders, athletes or just people who want to improve their overall health should definitely try this amazing product from Organifi. It is safe, contains a wide range of amazing ingredients, easy to prepare, reasonably priced, and the best part is that it is currently available at a discounted price.

