Health Panda Reviews French Wine for a Flat Belly – An Effective for Weight Loss Program

Southfield, Michigan (PRUnderground) April 27th, 2017

French Wine for a Flat Belly is currently a popular weight loss program which helps people effectively lose weight in an innovative way by consuming wine. The program also provides an abundance of information to further enhance the weight loss results. As per the program, Resveratrol, a type of polyphenol, which is generally found in some types of French wines and some vegetables and fruits, has the ability to convert the harmful white fat in the body into active brown fat which can burn calories. Recently, a research conducted at the Washington State University too has confirmed the effectiveness of Resveratrol in converting white fat into brown fat.

The French Wine for a Flat Belly program is created by Thomas Newman who is a weight loss expert and personal trainer. The program guide contains explains in detail about the types of wine and foods which are healthy sources of Resveratrol, an ingredient which can accelerate the metabolism to help people eliminate a significant amount of fats from their belly, thighs, waist and butt in 30 days flat.

As per the guide, people need to do a lot more than just reduce the consumption of calories to lose weight. It suggests that when someone instantly reduces the consumption of calories, the body reduces the rate at which the metabolism works as a survival mechanism. It clings to the fat reserves as it starts thinking that the person is starving. As a result, rather than losing weight the person actually starts gaining more weight.

In the guide, Thomas explains that there are two different types of bacteria living the guts- firmicutes, and bacteroidetes. He says that firmicutes are the bacteria which make it difficult for the people to lose weight and encourages further weight gain. On the other hand, bacteroidetes are weight-friendly bacteria. The Resveratrol which is found in the types of wine, fruits, and vegetables recommended in the guide is an excellent source of antioxidants and helps the body in eliminating firmicutes while encouraging the growth of bacteroidetes.

Moreover, polyphenols also aid in keeping the blood sugar levels low and prevent the creation of new fat cells.

The entire process is explained in detail throughout the program to make it easier for the people to understand and follow the same. And as the research conducted at the Washington State University too has concluded that Resveratrol is indeed effective when it comes to turning white fat into brown fat, the popularity of the French Wine for a Flat Belly program has increased further. Thousands of people throughout the world have reviewed this program positively and have mentioned that they actually lost a lot of weight with the help of this program.

The best thing about this program is that it eliminates the need to use any kind of harmful medicines, drugs, supplements, or requires people to spend hours at the gym. Moreover, people have also mentioned that they continued eating everything that they loved even when they were using this program and were still able to lose weight. The program doesn’t limit any kind of food intake, which makes it one of the easiest to follow weight loss programs.

The program provides detailed information about the type of wine, fruits, and vegetables which people can find easily at grocery stores and are excellent sources of polyphenol. It also comes with a 1-month diet plan to further increase the effectiveness of this program. However, as mentioned above, a lot of people have experienced excellent weight loss results even when they did not follow the diet plan. People looking to lose weight with the help of a program whose effectiveness is confirmed by a renowned university should definitely consider the French Wine for a Flat Belly program.

For more information, visit http://frenchwineforaflatbellyreview.com/

About Health Panda

Get expert reviews and Ratings for health, fitness, and food products of All Health A-Z.