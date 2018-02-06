Headwear has Evolved with OneTouch by Outdoor Cap

Outdoor Cap is proud to add OneTouch, the world's first seamfree cap, to our line of high-quality headwear.

Bentonville, AR (PRUnderground) February 6th, 2018

Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. has over 40 years of headwear expertise, making us an authority on cap trends and consumer needs. We wanted to take headwear in a new direction by offering a universal, perfect fit that empowers customers. We designed a streamlined cap with seamfree construction that provides all-day comfort with a sleek, minimalistic style.

Outdoor Cap is proud to add OneTouch to our line of high-quality headwear. A unique knitting technique is used to create fabric in a rounded shape removing the need for multiple panels and seams, resulting in a single continuous panel that creates a perfect fit every time.

Each style is developed with specific wicking fabrics and closures in mind to create the lightest high-performing hats possible. OneTouch by Outdoor Cap is up to 50% lighter than traditional caps.

All OneTouch by Outdoor Cap products have an active cooling sweatband, Q3® wicking fabric, and a 3D welded Outdoor Cap logo. The cooling sweatband actively decreases in temperature when you sweat. Q3® fabric technology wicks moisture away from the skin and transfers it to the surface for evaporation.

New manufacturing technology introduces us to the world’s first seamless crown. This gives you an even flex all the way around your head creating the perfect fit for everyone.

OneTouch by Outdoor Cap is an innovative piece of headwear, unlike anything you have ever seen before. Sports teams and businesses alike will appreciate the high-tech seamless fit and style OneTouch provides.

Having a piece of advertising as inventive and ground-breaking as a OneTouch cap will promote the brand that utilizes it as such. Companies will invest in cutting-edge apparel that will boost their reputation and awareness within the market.

Companies within industries that pride themselves on their ability to stay up-to-date on modern trends like technology, education, and entertainment are a perfect fit. Markets that have a young target demographic like specialty beverages and non-profits will value the sleek, trendy design. Sectors with a more mature audience will appreciate all that OneTouch has to offer, especially those with significant expendable income like financial and health care.

Click here to view the original article.

About Outdoor Cap Company, Inc.

Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. has serviced the needs of the headwear industry for 40 years. Established in 1977, we have grown to over 300 employees. We service 14,000 customers across multiple channels in the Team, Promotional Products, and the Hunting & Fishing retail markets. We have established ourselves as one of the largest and most respected headwear suppliers in the United States by combining work ethic and integrity with innovative resources and processes. We strive to offer exceptional customer service throughout every step of the buying process. With our extended license holdings, we are capable of selling and distributing headwear for over 100 brands. Additionally, we have developed several brands specific to Outdoor Cap in order to better serve our customers. Our corporate offices are based in Bentonville, Arkansas. We also have 3 distribution centers located in Arkansas, California, and Texas.