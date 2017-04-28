Heading to Manchester this Bank Holiday? Check out the New Prosecco Bar at the Corn Exchange, Manchester

The first bank holiday of May is almost here, for many of us the extra day off work means catching up with friends and family, shopping, or just enjoying a meal with you

Manchester, United Kingdom (PRUnderground) April 27th, 2017

The first bank holiday of May is almost here, for many of us the extra day off work means catching up with friends and family, shopping, or just enjoying a meal with your loved one (perhaps even al fresco, if we have good weather).

If you’re planning on heading into Manchester this coming bank holiday weekend, why not start at Salvi’s new Terrazza Bar? Situated in the atrium within Manchester’s iconic Corn Exchange. Their new Prosecco and Champagne bar is a fantastic starting point for your celebrations!

Surrounded by some of the best restaurants in Manchester, Salvi’s new bar is a fantastic central point. If you’re not sure of what you fancy eating, you can head there first, enjoy a glass of something sparkling (or whatever you fancy) and decide from there.

The Corn Exchange’s selection of restaurants includes a variety of cuisines, including; Indian, Italian, Thai, Vietnamese, Brasliian and Mexican. Each of the restaurants have their own individual menus and special offers, for more information visit the Corn Exchanges website here or contact them directly on 0161 8348961.

The Corn Exchange doesn’t just cater for the grown – ups, with some of the best family restaurants in Manchester (Gino D’Acampo’s ‘My Restaurant’ was voted as having the best baby changing facilities) they really do have something for everyone.

Of course, everyone is hoping for a sunny bank holiday, however, let’s be realistic. There are outside dining areas if the sun does decide to shine. However, if the weather is less than desirable, the Corn Exchange’s stunning grade II listed building has plenty of room inside. Covered by its landmark dome, they (literally) have all bases covered!

Situated just a 5-minute walk from Victoria Train Station, there’s no need to drive, with the fantastic tram and train links covering the Greater Manchester area, it’s even easier to get there!

