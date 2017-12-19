Hawkins Copywriting Celebrates 3 Years of Service Offering Press Release Copywriting and More

Heather Hawkins offers freelance copywriting services for small businesses, professionals, and marketing consultants

Heather Hawkins was a stay at home mom when she began her freelance copywriting career. Nearly five years later, she’s still a stay at home mom and a homeschooler of two, but she’s also the owner of Hawkins Copywriting, a small business she launched nearly three years ago to help other small businesses succeed.

Hawkins Copywriting offers services through the company’s website, as well as through the expanding Fiverr platform. As Fiverr seller Hhawkins, Hawkins offers writing and translation services that fall beneath the business copywriting and press release categories. Her services include general copywriting, press release writing, press release distribution, and blog post writing.

Hawkins has been a Fiverr seller for three years, and she is now a Top Rated Seller who has worked with clients around the world. She has also worked with clients across the United States, ranging from a major North Carolina automotive dealership to a music label in the Great Lakes region. Hawkins works with clients in virtually any industry, including web development, marketing, real estate, tech,beauty, fashion, education, government, and everything in between.

Hawkins is adept in areas including content and inbound marketing, SEO, and small business needs and is proud to offer affordable copywriting for small businesses and startups. For just $5 per 100 words, clients can get a professional press release. Starting at $5, clients can get press release distribution.

Currently, Hawkins is working on certifications that will further benefit her clients. She continues to offer Fiverr press release writing while working to offer her own content designed to help small businesses, startups, and professionals succeed.

When it comes to finding freelancers on websites such as Fiverr, Hawkins said, “Finding a Fiverr press release writer or a copywriter on any such platform isn’t the challenge. The challenge is reading through reviews and making sure you’re picking someone who’squalified. Ask questions; a qualified copywriter is going to be responsive and passionate about working with you.”

Heather Hawkins is a freelance copywriter specializing in press release copywriting, web content copywriting, and blog post copywriting. She is a Top Rated Seller on Fiverr who offers content designed to seamlessly fit into the inbound marketing strategies of small businesses and professionals.