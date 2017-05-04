Harry Styles Tickets Released to General Public Friday, May 5th at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down has discounted Harry Styles Tickets for his 2017 tour. Concertgoers can add promo code HARRY2017 for added savings on general admission, floor seats and more

Harry Styles has announced his 2017 “Harry Styles Live On Tour” which will headline in 13 North American cities at small intimate venues. After the North American leg of his tour, Harry will jet off to continue his exciting tour in Europe, Australia and Japan.

Harry Styles North American tour dates begin on September 19th at the Masonic Theatre in San Francisco and will culminate at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, AZ on October 14th. In addition to headlining in San Francisco and Phoenix, Styles will also be performing in Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, New York, Boston, Washington DC, Atlanta and Irving.

Styles will be releasing his new self-titled album on May 12th. On Saturday Night Live he performed two singles, “Sign of the Times” and “Ever Since New York.”

Harry Styles Live On Tour 2017 North American Dates:

September 19, 2017 (9/19/17) in San Francisco, CA at The Masonic

September 20, 2017 (9/20/17) in Los Angles, CA at The Greek Theatre

​September 25, 2017 (9/25/17) in Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium

September 26, 2017 (9/26/17) in Chicago, IL at The Chicago Theatre

September 28, 2017 (9/28/17) in New York, NY at Radio City Music Hall

September 30, 2017 (9/30/17) in Boston, MA at Wang Theatre

​October 1, 2017 (10/1/17) in Washington, DC at DAR Constitution Hall

October 4, 2017 (10/4/17) in Toronto, ON at Massey Hall

October 5, 2017 (10/5/17) in Upper Darby, PA at Tower Theater

October 8, 2017 (10/8/17) in Atlanta, GA at Roxy

October 10, 2017 (10/10/17) in Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

October 11, 2017 (10/11/17) in Austin, TX at ACL LIve at the Moody Theater

October 14, 2017 (10/14/17) in Phoenix, AZ at Comerica Theatre

