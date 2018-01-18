Hannum’s Family-Owned Dealerships to Revive Scranton’s ‘Electric City Harley-Davidson’

.

Scranton, PA (PRUnderground) January 18th, 2018

Hannum’s Harley-Davidson acquired Rommel Harley-Davidson of Scranton today, marking Hannum’s fourth dealership in Pennsylvania and fifth nationwide. This family-owned business (est. 1954) also owns and operates dealerships in Media, Chadds Ford and Sellersville, PA, as well as Rahway, NJ. Minor renovations are already underway and the newly titled Electric City Harley-Davidson – a revival of the dealership’s original name and nod to Scranton’s unique historic identity – will tentatively open on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1ST.

The 32,000-square foot building, located at 1534 Scranton Carbondale Highway will house hundreds of new and used Harley-Davidsons. The selection will be second to none with the available inventory from all five locations now exceeding well over 500 units at all times. It will have full sales, service, parts and general merchandise departments, with the same knowledgeable and experienced staff for which Hannum’s is renown.

“Between racing these tracks, riding the back roads and enjoying countless family adventures in the local mountains, we have been ensconced in this area for a long time and were thrilled when this opportunity arrived,” stated Tom Hannum III, a third-generation owner of Hannum’s Harley-Davidson. “The passion for Harley-Davidson out here is undeniable and we look forward to welcoming customers both old and new back to Electric City Harley-Davidson.”

Plans are being finalized for Grand Opening festivities to be held President’s Day Weekend, on Saturday, February 17th, which will include live music from Scranton’s own “The Hometown Boyz.” A full roster of Spring and Summer bike nights, workshops, and events is also underway. More information will be available at www.hannumshd.com. Follow Hannum’s Harley-Davidson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay updated. Hannum’s Makes it Happen!

In 1954, Tom Hannum, Jr. was so passionate about motorcycles that he was able to convince his father, Tom Sr., to sell his automotive business to purchase a Harley-Davidson franchise. So began the Hannum’s Harley-Davidson dynasty, which continues to bring the “Thrill of the Ride” to customers throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and beyond. Hannum’s Harley-Davidson has been a family-owned and operated business since it first opened its doors on Chester Pike in Crum Lynne in 1954. As the business expanded the store was relocated to its current location in Media in 1959. A second location was added in Chadds Ford in 2000, a third location in Sellersville, PA in 2015 and a fourth location in Rahway, NJ in 2016. Family truly is at the heart of Hannum’s H-D. Tom Jr. was an avid racer and motorcycling enthusiast with a great respect for the iconic American brand. Over the years he passed this passion on to his wife Rita and two children, Tonda and Tom III. All three are actively involved in all aspects of the business today.

