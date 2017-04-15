Hamilton Tickets in Chicago at PrivateBank Theatre Available at Discounted Prices from TicketDown.com

Ticket Down has cheap Hamilton tickets in Chicago at PrivateBank Theatre. This trusted ticket site is offering their customer appreciation promo/coupon code HAMILTON.

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) April 14th, 2017

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic tickets for Hamilton at the PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago, IL. Hamilton has quickly become one of the best productions in history. This masterpiece is charming fans all across the country after earning 11 Tony Awards.

Hamilton is currently showing live at the PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago, Illinois. This blockbuster musical premiered on September 27, 2016 in Chicago. Hamilton has seen unprecedented success since it debuted on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in August of 2015. Not only has this musical set box office records for its home theatre, but it also was awarded the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for Drama, 11 Tony Awards including specific awards for: Featured Actress, Featured Actor, Orchestrations, Direction of a Musical, Original Score and Choreography. These awards are a testament to the powerful storyline, great casting, and lively music that help to make Hamilton a bucket list item.

The PrivateBank Theatre was opened over a century ago in 1906 as the Majestic Theatre, a popular vaudeville performance theatre. While it was closed down in 1932 due to the Great Depression, the Shubert Organization purchased this theatre and helped to remodel and reopen it to its former glory. Some of the great performances hosted in this theatre include High School Musical, The Book of Mormon and Gotta Dance.

