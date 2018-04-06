Hamilton Promo Code for General Admission, Orchestra, Mezzanine and Balcony Seats at TicketDown.com

Ticket Down has cheap Hamilton tickets for all 2018 North America dates. Add discount/coupon/offer/promo code HAMILTON for extra savings on Hamilton the Musical tickets.

New York, NY (PRUnderground) April 5th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic tickets for all upcoming performances of Hamilton throughout North America. During 2018, this amazing production will be headlining in countless cities across North America.

Theater lovers who have always dreamed of seeing a Broadway show live will thoroughly enjoy Hamilton the Musical during its North American tour. David Brooks of the New York Times has called Hamilton “one of the most exhilarating experiences I’ve had in the theater. Bold, rousing, sexy, tear-jerking, and historically respectful.” The Wall Street Journal has also called Hamilton exciting and significant, as well as “sensationally potent and theatrically vital.”

2018 Hamilton Schedule:

Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in NYC

Now thru January 13, 2019

CIBC Theatre in Chicago, IL

September 27, 2016 – September 2, 2018

Keller Auditorium in Portland, OR

March 20 – April 8, 2018

Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis, MO

April 3 – April 22, 2018

George S. and Dolores Dor Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, UT (SLC)

April 11 – May 6, 2018

Hobby Center For The Performing Arts in Houston, TX

April 24 – May 20, 2018

Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, CA

May 8 – May 27, 2018

Fabulous Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA

May 22 – Jun 10, 2018

The Smith Center in Las Vegas, NV

May 29 – June 24, 2018

Kennedy Opera House Washington, DC

June 12 – September 16, 2018

Des Moines Civic Center in Des Moines, IA

June 27 – July 15, 2018

KeyBank State Theatre in Cleveland, OH

July 17 – August 26, 2018

Boston Opera House in Boston, MA

September 18 – November 18, 2018

Belk Theater in Charlotte, NC

October 10 – November 4, 2018

Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, NC

November 6 – December 2, 2018

Peace Center in Greenville, SC

December 4 – December 16, 2018

With a contemporary score and incredible writing, acting, and singing, Hamilton is a new kind of musical with a classic story that’s relevant to American society today. Not only is it a flawless work, though, but it’s also showing at one of the most important theaters on Broadway today.

Hamilton tells the unlikely story of Alexander Hamilton, who began life as an orphan and went through years of rebellion and strife before he became General George Washington’s right-hand man. The tale is historically accurate and thoroughly American, with Hamilton going through some incredible trials and tribulations. History buffs will love the interactions between Hamilton and Aaron Burr, along with others, including Thomas Jefferson and many more.

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange has discounted tickets for all upcoming Hamilton tour dates. Find center front seating, box seats, first tier seats, orchestra seats, mezzanine seats and balcony seating. This trusted site is offering their customer appreciation promo code HAMILTON for added savings on all seating. Find great seats in Zone A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H.

Check out our discount codes online for all upcoming events. Ticket Down has low overheads which allow this well-known ticket site to keep prices competitive.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any Broadway productions or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with nor do we endorse any artists or venues in this release.

About JP Media, LLC