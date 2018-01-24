Hall and Oates and Train General Admission, Floor Seats: Ticket Down Adds Hall and Oates Promo Code

TicketDown.com has cheap Daryl Hall, John Oates and Train general admission (GA) tickets, floor seats and more – add promo/coupon/discount/offer code CONCERT to save.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) January 24th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic presale tickets for Daryl Hall, John Oates and Train when they hit the road together this summer. To the delight of their countless fans, Hall and Oates will tour throughout North America and they will be joined by the legendary group, Train. Hall and Oates have released solo projects recently, however, this iconic duo hasn't done an album together in over 10 years. Train's most recent album, A Girl, a Bottle, a Boat was released in 2017.

During this exciting tour, Daryl Hall, John Oates and Train will perform individual sets before Hall and Oates join together for a collabortive set. This concert event will be a great opportunity to see three amazing acts perform in one concert event. This mega joint tour will get underway at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA on May 1st and will culminate on August 11th in Seattle at KeyArena.

Daryl Hall, John Oates and Train 2018 Tour Dates:

5/1 – Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 – Center

5/4 – San Jose, CA at SAP Center

5/6 – Anaheim, CA at Honda Center

5/8 – Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena

5/10 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

5/12 – St. Louis, MO at Scottrade Center

5/16 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

5/18 – Chicago, IL at United Center

5/20 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

5/22 – Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena

5/24 – Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena

5/26 – Philadelphia, PA at HoagieNation Festival

6/5 – Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre

6/7 – Boston, MA at Xfinity Center

6/9 – Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena

6/11 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

6/14 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

6/18 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center

6/20 – Atlanta, GA at Infinite Energy Center

6/22 – Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

6/24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL at BB&T Center

6/26 – Orlando, FL at Amway Center

6/28 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

6/30 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

7/13 – Montreal, QC at Bell Centre

7/15 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

7/18 – Omaha, NE at CenturyLink Center

7/20 – Kansas City, MO at Sprint Center

7/22 – Oklahoma City, OK at Chesapeake Energy Arena

7/24 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

7/26 – Houston, TX at Toyota Center

7/28 – Austin, TX at Frank Erwin Center

7/31 – Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

8/4 – San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena

8/7 – Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena

8/9 – Portland, OR at Moda Center

8/11 – Seattle, WA at KeyArena

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has tickets for Daryl Hall, John Oates and Train. Find great deals on floor seats, front row seats, general admission (GA), VIP seating and more. Add promo/coupon code CONCERT for added savings on any ticket order.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any of the artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with or do we endorse any artists or venues in this release.

Check out our discount codes online for all upcoming events. Ticket Down has low overheads which allow this well-known ticket site to keep prices low.

About JP Media, LLC