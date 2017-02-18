Half Term at the Corn Exchange, Manchester

Half term is upon us once again, for those of us taking time off to look after the little (and bigger) ones this means keeping them entertained!

Half term is upon us once again, for those of us taking time off to look after the little (and bigger) ones this means keeping them entertained! If you’re heading into Manchester over the coming days why not head to the Corn Exchange on Manchester’s Exchange Square to feed the troops?

With so many family restaurants in Manchester, all under one roof. The Corn Exchange’s 13 restaurants not only offer amazing food; they also have some fantastic special offers. Here are a just a few:

Kids eat free at Cabana, bring the kids along with a full paying adult & the kids can eat free from Cabana’s excellent 3-course kids menu

Have any aspiring little chefs in your house? Why not bring them to Salvi’s to create their own pizzas?

Board games at Cosy Club, not only do they have a fantastic kid’s menu, the good people at Cosy Club also have a selection of board games to keep them entertained (and off the iPads). If you happen to be in Manchester on Shrove Tuesday (28 th February) you can also treat the kids to pancakes at Cosy Club No mess for you!

February) you can also treat the kids to pancakes at Cosy Club No mess for you! There is a brand new kid’s menu available at Mowgli, Corn Exchanges resident Indian Street Food restaurant, at just £5.95 their kid’s dishes are not only delicious but value for money too!

Kids eat free at Pho from Monday 19th – Friday 23rd February

For more information about what’s on at the Corn Exchange this coming half-term visit their website. If you’re looking for days out with the kids in Manchester the Corn Exchange really is THE place to head. Victoria train station is just a 5-minute stroll away (if you’re planning on leaving the car). There is also parking available at the Arndale centre and several nearby NCP car parks.

For more information, contact the Corn Exchange’s team on 0161 834 896.

