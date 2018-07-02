Hair Care Brand Turns an Ancient Secret into a Public Success For Those Looking to Grow Their Hair

Start seeing new growth in 2-3 weeks

Dallas, Texas (PRUnderground) July 2nd, 2018

People all over the world are raving about Ancient Secrets Hair/ Body Oil. The CEO and founder, Meekah Royale, (meaning to bring life to the world) released her secret creation to the world on August of 2013. She swears that the ingredients came from a dream she had one night.

As she was asleep she began seeing a letter written in cursive, which she believed was words from God. Little did she know it was a formula that would some day help to change the world. A formula known as the Ancient Secrets Hair Growth Oil.

One user states she used the oil on her scalp for alopecia, and after 1 week of daily use her hair began growing back and her scalp was being healed. Through this product she was able to get her confidence bag and no longer have to wear wigs everyday.

Ancient Secrets Hair Growth Oil contains a formula that is made up of all natural ingredients. These ingredients have been used in ancient times by Kings and Queens of Egypt since 2000 BC. Therefore, the ingredients contain a calming and effective aromatherapy that have been known for its effectiveness and potency. They naturally nourish and condition the hair to give it a healthy and frizz free texture. Some of these ingredients include tea tree oil, jojoba oil, olive oil and pure Egyptian essential oils. The blend has an anti viral and anti bacterial consistency.

The product is also great for skin. It has been reported to assist with Eczema, Shingles, Psoriasis, Dermatitis and Rosacea. Thousands of women are beginning to see the effectiveness of this product that was birthed from a prophetic dream.

Within 2-3 weeks of usage, many will notice hair growth combined with lustrous hair that is well-conditioned and healthy. Meekah says she believes that this was truly a message from God, and it took her no time in turning this dream into a reality.

For more details and/or to place an order, visit www.blackhairgrowth.biz

