Hacking Your Leadership Podcast Featured in Forbes Magazine

Hacking Your Leadership is opening eyes with their quality content. Now Forbes Magazine has even taken notice.

Los Angeles, California (PRUnderground) December 3rd, 2017

Leadership veterans Chris Stark and Lorenzo Flores have over four decades of leadership lessons and experience between them. Combine this with their passion to share what they’ve learned and it’s not a big surprise why their podcast “Hacking Your Leadership” has become so popular. In recent news, Stark was featured in a Forbes article titled “How Leaders can Create a More Engaged Corporate Culture”, which dives not just into his own thoughts on the subject, but also highlights the growing podcast’s remarkable vision and content. There’s no doubt the Forbes feature will only help raise Hack Your Leadership’s profile and bring in new interest for the twice weekly hack Stark and Flores are delivering.

“We are humbled and thankful that our listeners have supported the show and provided us the opportunity to be featured in Forbes,” commented Flores. “We have appreciated being able to share our personal stories, including successes and mistakes, to help our audience become better leaders.”

Hacking Your Leadership has touched on diverse leadership and performance related subjects, including exploring how leaders can increase employee engagement, how companies can strengthen their internal cultures for the benefit of all concerned, touched on inside hacks that have driven other business leaders to great success, looked at how to hire the right people for the right job, and much, much more. Many of these topics are explored in the Forbes interview with Stark, while others are fleshed out in a thorough, actionable and entertaining way on the podcast itself.

Feedback for Hacking Your Leadership from listeners continues to be passionate.

C. Warmington, an Apple Podcast listener, recently said, “Lorenzo and Chris offer valuable insight to support new and tenured leaders in developing their skills. I love this podcast!”

Hacking Your Leadership is published on Podbean and is a Top 100 Apple Podcast in the Business category. It’s recorded on a bi-coastal basis and over the internet with Stark based out of Los Angeles, California and Flores calling Orlando, Florida home.

For more information be sure to visit www.HackingYourLeadership.com.

About Hacking Your Leadership

Hacking Your Leadership is a podcast co-hosted by Chris Stark and Lorenzo Flores focused on helping people become more effective leaders.