H.E. Ahmed Bin Bishr’s Commitment To Self-education

Ahmed's vision to be a role model for self-education in the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (PRUnderground) February 26th, 2018

Ahmed’s vision is to be a role model for self-education in the United Arab Emirates. Born in Dubai, he graduated from University in 2009 earning a degree from the Men’s College in Dubai in Mechanical and Electronic Engineering. Upon graduation he began working in numerous government sectors with one quest in mind, to experience diplomacy. It is a journey that he deems highly valuable as Ahmed continues his vision of self-education.

He enjoys his time with horse racing, falcon competitions, and technology.His passion for falcons is unparalleled and spends his spare time caring for injured birds. With expansive businesses in the private sector which include transportation and construction Industries, Ahmed spends his time between these projects continuing his vision and pursuing to take his experience and expertise to a whole new level. Self-education doesn’t stop and it is something Ahmed plans to live out while going on this incredible journey of self-exploration.

Ahmed has been heavily involved in Government events which include Formula 1 and the Dubai World Cup. He is proud to be a part of a family that is connected to Bishr Al Yassi. His own father worked closely with the first President of the U.A.E and after his father’s passing, President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan whom he was also close to, posthumously awarded a title for his immense achievements and contributions.

Ahmed still looks to his father as his role model and biggest inspiration. He believes all his good fortune, enjoyment of life and dedication to his vision comes directly from what he was taught by his father as a young child.

Ahmed recently visited Rashid Center for Disabled in Dubai. It is the first facility in Dubai for the visually impaired to be equipped with indoor navigation technology. The development of this navigation system is aligned with the ultimate goal of making Dubai a friendly city for those with special needs by the year of 2021. Ahmed was able to share his passion for education and diplomacy with differently-abled students at the center.

For more information on Ahmed’s journey, you can visit his website – http://www.shb7.ae

About SHB7

