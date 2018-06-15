GWHost.com Launches DDOS Protected Web Hosting in Romania

Romania (PRUnderground) June 15th, 2018

GWHost.com is newly launched web hosting company based in Romania with the vision of delivering premium web hosting services to local online businesses. GWHost’s top service is their DDOS protected web hosting, which is known to be the safest hosting service out there against threats such as hackers and unscrupulous elements online. Most importantly, GWHost’s servers in Romania will offer fast and reliable best hosting services that are the need of Romania’s rapidly growing online world.

The experts encourage website owners to upgrade to the DDOS PROTECTED storage performance because DDoS web hosting services because it offers users many additional benefits that are not available in conventional web hosting technology. Conventional web hosting has minimal to zero security, slower speeds and failures all these factors have a direct impact on the performance of the website. GWHost.com hosting provides DDoS to all its clients so they can enjoy fast web hosting performance and the peace of mind that comes with being on a powerful hosting system that automatically heals broken websites. The company has employed a mix of techniques including hardware scrubbers, software solutions and a NOC team that monitors the network 24/7 for any disruption or downtime.

The GWHost.com spokesperson said: “We are proud to say that our entire network infrastructure and all our dedicated servers are protected by an in-house custom built DDoS Protection Solution. Currently, we have the ability to mitigate DDoS attacks up to 500 Gbps, which include but are not limited to volume based protocol and application layer attacks. With the understanding that downtime means loss of productivity and revenue, and we offer in our SLA an uptime guarantee of 99.98%, that includes both network and hardware guarantee.”

GWHost.com offers the most advanced and reliable web hosting, VPS in Romania with the help of equipment and hardware built by reputable companies, this allows them to ensure stability, reliability and powerful hosting solutions that meet the needs of a dynamic customer base. Client’s websites are hosted on GWHost’s powerful servers that are managed by a team of highly experienced web hosting technicians.

GWHost offers a variety of different affordable packages to suit different needs, their packages start at 3.65 EUR.

About GWHost

GWHost is a new web hosting company based in Romania with the aim of delivering high-performance cloud hosting services to local web designers, bloggers, and businesses. Their services include 24/7 reliable customer support. For more information, please visit: https://www.gwhost.com/