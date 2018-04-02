‘Guy’s Guide to Eating Well’ Healthy Man’s Cookbook Debuts (Holly Clegg)

Bestselling cookbook author Holly Clegg partners with men’s health expert to deliver men’s wellness bible

Baton Rouge, LA (PRUnderground) April 2nd, 2018

Holly Clegg, bestselling author of the trim&TERRIFIC and Eating Well cookbook series, just announced the debut of her latest wellness cookbook. The trim&TERRIFIC Guy’s Guide to Eating Well: A Man’s Cookbook for Health and Wellness has been launched just ahead of Father’s Day, promising an excellent gift for anyone.

For Guy’s Guide to Eating Well, Clegg joined forces with men’s health expert Dr. Curtis Chastain to merge backgrounds in the culinary arts and preventative medicine. Clegg brought her full culinary expertise to the table for the creation of the new healthy man-focused cookbook, and Dr. Chastain brought his knowledge of preventing common men’s health issues, such as heart attacks, diabetes and cancer, before they begin.

“Healthy food has gotten a bad reputation of being difficult to prepare and not very appetizing,” said Dr. Chastain. “In this book, we want our guys to see that health and healthy eating can go hand-in-hand.”

Clegg, a culinary expert who has sold more than 1.5 million easy healthy cookbooks and authored fifteen cookbooks, is thrilled to deliver a man’s wellness bible complete with more than 150 recipes with images, reference information, and tips. Clegg, who has plenty of male family members and friends, recognizes that men cook for relaxation, necessity, or just to command the grill, but they aren’t always sure of how to make meals that are both nutritious and delicious. For that reason, she wanted to give men or whomever does the cooking, a bit of culinary guidance by partnering with Dr. Chastain to deliver a full men’s wellness cookbook.

Inside Guy’s Guide to Eating Well, the preface discusses the concept of preventative medicine, and subsequent chapters discuss men’s health issues such as chronic fatigue, heart disease, obesity and diabetes, joint pain, testosterone, cancer prevention and GERD. Men can find easy-to-make recipes for quick fix meals, crock pot cooking, as well as grilling and hunting. The cookbook also highlights diabetic-friendly recipes that meet ADA guidelines, gluten-free recipes, vegetarian recipes and freezer-friendly meals.

While focusing on meals that are health-oriented, Clegg and Dr. Chastain have created an in-depth reference for realistic men’s recipes that offer mouth-watering options such as Chicken Parmesan Sliders to Grilled Shrimp Margherita Pizza.

Guy’s Guide to Eating Well is launching just ahead of Father’s Day , making it the perfect gift for any man who finds himself in the kitchen or at the grill from time to time. Even kitchen warriors can learn from the information compiled in the new men’s cookbook. Guy’s Guide to Eating Well is now available on Amazon and it will debut in stores in May 2018.

ISBN-13: 978-0999626504, $24.95

About Holly Clegg

Holly Clegg is a culinary expert, author, and blogger. Her easy healthy cookbooks, including the trim&TERRIFIC® and Eating Well series, have sold 1.5+ million copies, and she has been featured on Fox & Friends, NBC Weekend Today, USA Today, Web MD, Huff Post, and several other media outlets for her expertise. In addition, Holly has consulted for Walmart, Teflon, The Coca-Cola Company, and numerous hospitals across the U.S. She is also a columnist and corporate wellness consultant; her newspaper column, Well Done, is available for syndication.