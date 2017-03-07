GutterSupply.com Copper Rain Chains Now 25% Off

With winter coming to an end and spring just around the corner, homeowners across the country are preparing themselves for the rainy season.

With winter coming to an end and spring just around the corner, homeowners across the country are preparing themselves for the rainy season. This means that rain chains will be back in high demand, and GutterSupply.com is offering 25% off selected rain chains in copper, aluminum, stainless steel, and more.

Why Rain Chains?

Rain chains are designed to be used in place of traditional downspouts. In many cases, they’re superior to downspouts. Just like a traditional gutter, a rain chain is designed to give the water a route from the roof to the ground. There’s a major difference, though, in that a rain chain break and slow the flow of water as it moves toward the ground, which helps to minimize its impact. Not only are rain chains more aesthetically pleasing than gutters, but they also do a better job of preventing erosion. They don’t need to be painted or hidden, either; there’s very little maintenance required.

Beneficial to Contractors

Gutter Supply is offering 25% off a large selection of its rain chain stock, which gives contractors a perfect opportunity to stock up now for the rainy season. GutterSupply.com offers contractors some of the best quality products at the lowest possible prices, which gives contractors the opportunity to upsell their customers to rain chains and make a significant profit. The company also offers discounts to contractors who purchase their gutters, accessories, and supplies in bulk.

Perfect for Homeowners

Homeowners are also encouraged to shop with GutterSupply.com for all their gutter and rain chain needs. Before installing rain chains as a DIY project, though, it’s important to calculate how many rain chains will be necessary by assessing the size of the roof and the average rate of rainfall. These things will help homeowners ensure that they purchase enough rain chains to successfully direct the flow of water from their roofs.

About the Company: GutterSupply.com is a family-owned and operated business located in Lake Bluff, Illinois and serving the entire Chicagoland area, though they also offer nationwide shipping. The idea behind Gutter Supply was conceived in 1964, and since then, the Woodruff family has continued its legacy of providing high-quality products at affordable prices.

About Gutter Supply

Welcome to GutterSupply.com, your online source for the best gutter supplies at the lowest prices anywhere! We are the premiere shipper of aluminum gutters, copper gutters, and gutter guards – including snow guards, and gutter machines. Please navigate our site using the links to the left, or click here to login and review your orders. If you’d like to speak with a GutterSupply representative, please call 888-909-RAIN or email info@guttersupply.com.