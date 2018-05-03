Gunter Wilhelm, Now The Official Cutlery & Cookware of the Steak Cookoff Association (SCA)

Gunter Wilhelm Cutlery & Cookware is proud to announce its partnership with the Steak Cook-off Association, LLC (SCA). Located in Texas, the SCA is the fastest growing Food Sport sanctioning group dedicated exclusively to grilling.

Ramsey, NJ (PRUnderground) May 2nd, 2018

Gunter Wilhelm Cutlery & Cookware is proud to announce its partnership with the Steak Cook-off Association, LLC (SCA). Located in Texas, the SCA is the fastest growing Food Sport sanctioning group dedicated exclusively to grilling. Gunter Wilhelm, now the Official Cutlery & Cookware of the SCA has been a long-time supporter of Food Sport Competitions and passionate competitors.

SCA Co-Founder Ken Phillips said “As we head into our fifth season we’re proud to work with a leading company like Gunter Wilhelm. They’re well known as strong promoters of Food Sport events, enthusiastically supporting teams and chefs. I believe Gunter Wilhelm’s superior craftsmanship and reliable performance will be a great fit with our Teams and Judges. As an amateur chef, I tested their products thoroughly and I must say their quality took my food to a new level. I can proudly endorse GW association with SCA to our members and food enthusiasts anywhere.”

“Gunter Wilhelm is proud and honored to be recognized by the Steak Cook-off Association as their 2018 Official Cutlery & Cookware,” said David Malek, CEO, Gunter Wilhelm. “Our knives are designed and manufactured to be used by Food Sport competitors, professional chefs, as well as home cooks that are looking for the highest-quality and ultimate value in cutlery.”

“We are humbled by the number of Food Sport competitors, culinary professionals and at-home culinary enthusiasts who have made Gunter Wilhelm their cutlery & cookware of choice,” Malek continued. “We are excited and looking forward to working together with the Steak Cook-off Association to grow the grilling community and support the amazing talent, skills and passion of all competitors and champions.”

During some of the Steak Cook-off Association events, the competitors will have the opportunity to experience Gunter Wilhelm’s ProCut and ProCook made in Germany quality cutlery and cookware collections.

ABOUT GUNTER WILHELM:

Incorporated in 2002, Gunter Wilhelm is accepted and recognized by Food Sport competitors, professional chefs, celebrities and home cooks as an innovative and remarkable cutlery and cookware brand, combining high quality, advanced features and superior performance.

Gunter Wilhelm products have exceptional ratings and professional and home kitchens around the world in daily use.

ABOUT STEAK COOKOFF ASSOCIATION:

The Steak Cookoff Association is “dedicated to building the sport of steak cook-offs”. Our growth wouldn’t be possible without the great people who come to events to either cook, judge, or be a spectator. Competition teams like to know that the rules fair and unbiased, payouts are guaranteed, and every team has an equal opportunity to win.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more information about Gunter Wilhelm and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Daniel Schwartz at 201-569-6866 (office) or 201-399-2917 (direct), or email dannys@gunterwilhelm.com

Ken Phillips

Founder Steak Cookoff Association

1901 Central Drive Ste 300

Bedford, TX 76021

972-345-0774

www.steakcookoffs.com

http://www.facebook.com/steakcookoffs

About Gunter Wilhelm

Incorporated in 2002, Gunter Wilhelm is accepted and recognized by professional chefs, celebrities and home cooks as an innovative and remarkable cutlery and cookware brand, combining high quality, advanced features and superior performance.