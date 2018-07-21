Gunter Wilhelm Cutlery & Cookware opens outlet online store

Gunter Wilhelm CEO David Malek breaks the news, using the words “ it will be new” describing the new online section, The Outlet, which opened Friday June 29th in the showroom in Ramsey New Jersey, this July online

New Jersey (PRUnderground) July 21st, 2018

Gunter Wilhelm CEO David Malek breaks the news, using the words “ it will be new” describing the new online section, The Outlet, which opened Friday June 29th in the showroom in Ramsey New Jersey, this July online

David Malek says about Ramsey showroom “It’s a place to get a good deal, and a way for us to give back to the locals.”

There are unusual elements to the showroom, meant to “stoke out the locals.”

Nearly in many items that’s been clearance, discontinued or liquidated – from small paring knife to a large chef knife and many block kitchen knife sets Visit the Cutlery Outlet Store

“You’ll find German Steel Knife Sets for $200 or less,” Malek said

The target market for The Outlet is a passionate cook, with disposable income and a love for upscale cutlery.

Gunter Wilhelm is one of the most well-known and trusted in the kitchen cutlery and cookware universe.

Manufactured in Solingen, Germany, Gunter Wilhelm knives, along with the other major German maker, Wusthof and Henckels, well made with a very high nod to quality. GW takes pride in its relentless pursuit of excellence.

Gunter Wilhelm founded 16 years ago! Quality Matters!

The quality of our products starts with the quality of its components and engineering. We select the finest materials for our cutlery and cookware. And for us ‘Quality Matters is more than a slogan. It’s the mastery of techniques passed through, ensuring each product is made to the same exacting standards. It may take more time and it may take more effort but it’s this commitment to meticulous detailing that makes for knife and cookware of real quality and character.

About Gunter Wilhelm

Incorporated in 2002, Gunter Wilhelm is accepted and recognized by professional chefs, celebrities and home cooks as an innovative and remarkable cutlery and cookware brand, combining high quality, advanced features and superior performance.