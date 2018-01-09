Guestspy to Offer Special Discounts This Year

Carson, CA (PRUnderground) January 9th, 2018

Guestspy, the top rated mobile spy app is all set to offer special discounts for its customers this year. The discounts will be announced on its Gold and Premium packages. For first time users, this discount will be available along with the free 48 hour trial.

“The mobile app is greatly in demand and the company has witnessed more than 50,000 installations since its launch. We are happy to offer discounts this holiday season to help our customers to enjoy more benefits on their Gold and Premium packages.” a spokesperson from Guestspy announced.

Guestspy is the top rated mobile spy app that offers a multitude of services. Anyone with an Android powered mobile phone can use this app to track their loved one, monitor their employees and also to keep tabs on children. The app is equipped with features such as GPS tracker, SMS tracker, call recording feature etc. One can also perform social media monitoring, ambient voice recording and can even get updates if any new photo is captured by the target mobile phone. It can even provide details about a phone’s internet browsing history.

The app also aids in keeping track of the address book changes and calendar entries in the target phone. Another most important aspect is its ability to prevent loss of personal data in cases where the target phone gets lost. One can also record both incoming and outgoing calls using a high quality mp3 player by installing Guestspy app on the target phone.

To make use of this service, the app should be purchased from the play store and installed over the target mobile phone. One can choose from the Standard, Gold or Premium packages available online depending on their needs. The app is well received and appreciated by people who previously were finding it difficult to spy on employees, children or spouses.

The app has received great reviews online and a regular user of the Guestspy app has the following words to say during the event “I want to thank developer for this AWESOME App. This app is providing a great service in searching the location of other phones, tracking calls, SMS, internet browsing history etc.”

By providing special discounts this year, Guestspy intends to add more customers and provide better services to its existing customers over the coming years.

About GuestSpy

GuestSpy is the most popular and user-friendly application for watching over your kids, preventing theft, and supervising your employees’ performance. Our mobile monitoring software runs invisibly on the target device to track all activity including call log history, GPS location, calendar updates, text messages, emails, web history, and much more! With smartphones being often lost or stolen, information theft is getting quite common. By remotely erasing your target phone data or locking the device, you make sure personal data does not fall into the wrong hands.