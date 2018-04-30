GSU Police Honor Homeless Shelters in Special Award Ceremony 2 Blocks From Atlanta City Hall

Mayor Keisha Bottoms to help present awards at first ever honors ceremony for homeless shelters. GSU Police "H.O.P.E. FULFILLED AWARDS."

Atlanta, Georgia (PRUnderground) April 30th, 2018

WHO: Chief Joseph Spillane, Jack Hardin & Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. WHAT: Speak on homelessness in Atlanta & present awards to homeless shelters in a first of its kind awards recognition ceremony. WHEN: Tuesday May 1st at 10AM. WHY: People who everyday do the most are recognized the least. The honorees are among those who have each helped countless thousands who have experienced homelessness. These are the unsung heroes no one knows about. They get their hands dirty, they meet people at tough times in tough places in their lives and make a difference.

Georgia State University Police has an award winning H.O.P.E. team. [Homeless Outreach Proactive Engagement]. They work along with these shelters to assist those experiencing homelessness. The department plans a formal ceremonial event complete with Color Guard units to honor these volunteers just two blocks from City Hall as a sign of respect and certain dignity this issue & these volunteers never see in their dedicated service to the people of Atlanta. WHERE: 55 Gilmer Street [Student Center East- Senate Salon at State Ballroom]

