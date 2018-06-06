Grow Your Business With Online Reviews from Instarify

CA, USA (PRUnderground) June 6th, 2018

Internet has entered every business these days and positive reviews are a great option through which rapid business growth can be achieved. It is difficult to get positive reviews always without the help of an expert. Instarify has come out with a novel concept to meet this challenge.

“Using Instarify, one can easily grow the review base for company from any review site”, said a source associated with Instarify. The website works by using expert funnel method for review collection. After the collection of reviews, the site helps you to easily automate review campaigns using text, email or print methods.

“Instarify has options in place which provide a friendly automated reminder which in turn prompts customers to leave a five star review. This is quite beneficial for businesses as they can now draw customers using five star positive reviews”, said the source associated with Instarify.

The website also has a bad review blocker option which prevents unhappy customers from leaving a 1 star review. It has all the options in place to provide a second chance to customers in order to make things right for customers. Instarify enables you to increase the visibility of reviews by using website and email address. Customers can display their positive reviews through email.

Instarify also has options which enable the posting of five star reviews over social media channels such as Facebook and Twitter. It helps the owners of businesses to get a honest review of their business performance. They in turn can use this data to improve upon the areas which require the most efforts.

“instarify.com has a platform called the review funnel. The site will lead customers to this review funnel where they are guided to make use of the review platforms of their choice to review a particular website. This happens through an automated system and is hence quite beneficial for customers”, said a source associated with Instarify.

Instarify stops unhappy customers from leaving a negative review by guiding them towards service recovery initially. The website is very well designed in such a way that it is compatible with any and every mobile based site.

About Instarify

We know how to easily and effectively get customers involved! Our review campaigns are automated, providing an easy yet effective way for you to grow your review base while being able to analyze and track your data. We will show off your most recent positive reviews by having them instantly published on your website and social media platforms.