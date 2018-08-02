Griddly Games Adds Some Sugar

Just Add Sugar is the fourth product in the line that already includes the award-winning STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Art Math) kits, Just Add Milk, Just Add Sun and Just Add Glue.

Richmond, BC, Canada (PRUnderground) August 2nd, 2018

Griddly Games, Inc. is sweetening its science activity craft line with the new Just Add Sugar kit. It’s the latest “ingredient” to be “added” to the company’s successful Just Add ______ product line.

Just Add Sugar is the fourth product in the line that already includes the award-winning STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Art Math) kits, Just Add Milk, Just Add Sun and Just Add Glue.

Just Add Sugar (MSRP $24.95 for ages 8 and up) is the exciting new science activity kit that is a sweet way for science to be even more fun. Like all of the Just Add kits from Griddly Games, this kit comes with everything you need except for the adding ingredient. This time, add your own sugar for multiple organic chemical experiments and art activities. Just Add Sugar is the eco-friendly kit that will inspire any artist or scientist. Enjoy making homemade candy, of course, and don’t forget to clean up with your new homemade sugar-inspired soap!

Reisa Schwartzman, founder and president of Griddly Games, said, “Expanding off of our Just Add (blank) science and craft activity kits, we continue to develop more activity products that encourage and engage children, boys and girls, about the fun and interest in science.”

Just Add Sugar joins Griddly Games’ family of award-winning products that include Just Add Milk, Just Add Sun, Just Add Glue, Rocket Lander, Show Me The Kwan, Wise Alec™ board game, Wise Alec™ Junior, Wise Alec™ Expansion Packs (Body Works, Bright Ideas, Civilize This, Nature Nuts, and Sports Buffs), Oversight, Rainbows and Storms, Words of the Wise and Chronicles of the Mind, and the company’s Griddly Headz™ sports-themed games.

About Griddly Games

Griddly Games creates award-winning games and activity kits for kids that deliver innovative, engaging fun that brings people together. Founded in 2007 by Reisa Schwartzman, a mother of three boys, who took it upon herself to deliver wholesome family fun that multiple ages could enjoy at once, Griddly Games offers products that inspire laughter and fun, while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle. Griddly Games instill a strict company philosophy to encourage social interaction, learning, strategy and challenges that anyone (from across the grid) can enjoy.