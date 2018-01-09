Greenwich Resident Don Young Elected to Family ReEntry Board

Young accepts position on Family ReEntry Board of Directors

Bridgeport, CT (PRUnderground) January 9th, 2018

Family ReEntry, a nonprofit leader that assists individuals and families affected by the criminal justice system, today announced the appointment of Don Young to its Board of Directors.

“As the new Board Chair, I can’t think of a better holiday gift than to welcome Don Young onto our Board of Directors. He is exactly who we need… he is kind, caring, smart, enthusiastic, effective, well-respected, and generous in so many ways. As a top finance executive, he has already proved invaluable in providing oversight and expertise for Family ReEntry’s fiscal management and funding for program expansion and advocacy efforts,” Christian Morris, Family ReEntry Board Chair, said.

Young comes to the Board with twenty-five years of investment experience. He is a co-founder/partner in New York-based CBAM Partners, an investment management firm and SEC-registered investment adviser.

Jeff Grant, Executive Director of Family ReEntry, said, “When I first met Don, it was obvious that he is an incredibly humble guy who has a deep commitment to social good. We are honored that he is willing to join our Board of Directors and share his vast knowledge of finance, which comes at a perfect time when the State of Connecticut is no longer able to fund many programs dedicated to criminal justice, drug and alcohol addiction and mental health issues. Don gives Family ReEntry the ability to explore new program areas, create effective private/nonprofit/public partnerships, and engage with compassionate social impact funding relationships.”

Prior to co-founding CBAM, Young managed the Performing Credit business for Och-Ziff and was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Octagon Credit Investors. Don and his wife, Cristina Young (LCSW), reside in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The Family ReEntry Board of Directors is made up of dedicated individuals from diverse backgrounds who give of their time freely to set policy and oversee the staff of Family ReEntry. Approximately half of the Board lives and/or works in the Greenwich area. Similarly, the Family ReEntry Executive Council consists of volunteer conversation-partners who contribute on an advisory basis their diverse experience, backgrounds and relationships to assist the Executive Director and Senior Directors in strategic decisions and opportunities. For service opportunities, please contact Jeff Grant: (o) 203-290-0855, (m) 203-957-0162, jeffgrant@familyreentry.org.

About Family ReEntry

Family ReEntry, a 501c3 nonprofit, was founded in 1984 as a reentry support group for men at the Isaiah House in Bridgeport. It has since grown to include policy advocacy, and intervention, prevention, in-prison, reentry, fatherhood and youth & family programs. Over the past 33 years, effective advocacy efforts and community-based programs developed by Family ReEntry have significantly reduced the likelihood that clients will re-offend, be re-arrested, or be re-incarcerated. Its programs provide a spectrum of services designed to disrupt the intergenerational cycle of incarceration. Family ReEntry addresses the specific needs of each client and their families through individualized case management and support services. It works to create a positive social network for each client, helping make their transition from prison back into the community a successful, self-sufficient one, while strengthening their families and the community. Family ReEntry operates its programs in strategic locations that encompass eight municipal regions and judicial geographic areas, two parole districts and five prisons. Approximately, sixty-percent of those served by Family ReEntry are from greater Bridgeport – Connecticut’s largest city. The organization has offices in Bridgeport, Norwalk and New Haven, CT. Programs are also held in Stamford, Waterbury, Derby, New London and Norwich, CT.