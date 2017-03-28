Green Solutions Landscaping Releases Report Warning Homeowners About Their Newest Enemy

Always informative, Green Solutions Landscaping draws attention to a fatal plant disease attacking oleanders. Known in the industry as Oleander Leaf Scorch, the disease makes it appear as though water is all that’s needed.

(PRUnderground) March 28th, 2017

Taking their expertise to garden lovers with a penchant for the lovely oleander plant, Green Solutions Landscaping gives sound advice in a recently published newsletter. The newsletter makes residents aware that Oleander Leaf Scorch (OLS) is on the rampage in the Scottsdale, Arizona valley. Often mistaken as the consequences of drought, the disease is only transmitted one way – by a vector. And once the bacteria is in play, death in the plant could appear within a year’s time.

Julian Meier, the owner of Green Solutions Landscaping, said of the fatal disease for oleanders, “Unfortunately, there’s no cure for OLS. We can’t even give our clients a timeline as to when they’ll l lose their plants. Some will survive for a year or two. But, in our experience, most oleanders will die within three to five years after their initial infection.”

Similar to the appearance of a plant that’s succumbed to drought, symptoms of OLS include random branch yellowing and dieback. Branch tips appear to be dried, dead, or scorched, hence the name. A native insect to the Scottsdale region, the bug transmits its bacteria limb to limb as it feeds on the foliage.

Should anyone see these symptoms in their oleanders, they can rule out irrigation issues and seek professional help. Leaders in their industry, the landscaping company in Scottsdale, suggests lab testing. Always with a skilled eye on the care of their client’s plants, shrubbery, grass, trees, and irrigation systems, Green Solutions Landscaping is available to discuss options. These options include the replacement of oleanders with plants that are aligned with property needs.

Adding to his professionalism, Meier linked arms in 2016 with the White House, the Office of Science and Technology, NASA, and USCIS. He was asked to join in talks related to water management. Held in the Secretary of War Suite, Julian weighed in on how to raise awareness, monitor programs, and create networks of concerned citizens to combat the theory that farming in North America will be obsolete by 2100.

About Green Solutions Landscaping

Green Solutions Landscaping is owned by Julian Meier, who holds a biology and horticulture degree in Germany, is ALCA certified and is an ISA member. The horticultural consulting group is adept in landscape design, landscape installation and maintaining landscapes with specialized soil, water and plant health management techniques.