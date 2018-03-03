Green Roads affirms commitment to military service members

Green Roads sponsors Inaugural Skyway 10K, Saluting Military Families, to take place Sunday

Tampa, FL (PRUnderground) March 2nd, 2018

Green Roads, a Florida-based manufacturer and supplier of Cannabidiol (CBD) products is showing their commitment to supporting military service members by signing on as a Lieutenant General sponsor for the inaugural Skyway 10k run across the Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge on March 4.

The Skyway 10k, Saluting Military Families, will be the first run to ever be held across the Skyway Bridge since its opening in 1987, and 100 percent of all proceeds will go to support the Armed Forces Families Foundation. AFFF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides 100 percent of the funds raised back to projects to help military families.

As part of the sponsorship, representatives from Green Roads are scheduled to be in attendance throughout the weekend’s festivities and will host a product showcase and educational booth at the Race Expo on Saturday.

“We are proud to be a part of this historic event and to support the men and women who serve and have served in our nation’s military. A large number of runners participating in this first-ever event are former military service members and we are looking forward to cheering them and the other runners on throughout race weekend,” said Craig Fabel, president of Green Roads.

During race weekend, Green Roads representatives will be joined by special guest, Marissa Wooten. Wooten is an Army veteran, who served as an Aviation Operator in Iraq, and currently is undergoing radiation treatment to battle uterine cancer.

According to Wooten, she will not be running in this year’s race due to the physical drain of her ongoing radiation treatment, but is planning on attending to enjoy the comradery of other military members and their families. Additionally, Wooten plans to share her story and experience using Green Road’s products with others attending the event.

“I began taking Green Roads CBD a few months before I was diagnosed because I was so ill and was looking for a more natural thing to help my symptoms. I could not believe how much it helped not just my symptoms, but my anxiety was drastically improved, as well as being able to get some rest,” said Marissa Wooten. “Green Roads CBD was the only thing I took after surgeries and throughout my cancer treatment. I wanted to stay away from opiates as much as possible, and thankfully Green Roads helped me through. I can’t say enough great things about their products and the people who are involved.”

Green Roads products are manufactured from 100-percent-certified industrial hemp, not marijuana, and are in full compliance with the U.S. Farm Bill. Green Roads products contain zero THC, and they do not fall under the purview of the medical marijuana laws thereby making them legal in all 50 states.

Green Roads utilizes strict screening protocols to ensure quality and purity. All raw compounds are lab tested by the company and by a third-party lab during the manufacturing process.

For more information on Green Roads, the company’s retail products, and medical CBD studies, visit https://www.greenroadsworld.com and https://www.greenroadswellness.com

About Green Roads World

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Green Roads is a leading manufacturer and supplier of Cannabidiol (CBD) finished goods in the U.S. and abroad. The company offers botanical and natural, plant-based nutritional supplements designed to treat and alleviate a range of health conditions. Green Roads’ products are available online and in select health and wellness retailers. Additionally, Green Roads’ Wellness product line is available by prescription from over 1,000 healthcare providers.