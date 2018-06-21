Green Donation Consultants, Inc. Expands with Office Condominium at Maple Grove

The purchase of the 3,196 square foot office condominium at 927 Maple Grove Drive for $590,000.00 was negotiated by Senior Associate Broker Paul Eakin of Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite. Eakin represented both the Buyer, Green Donation Consultants, Inc. (GDC) and the Seller, Federal Strategies, LLC in the transaction.

Fredericksburg, VA (PRUnderground) June 21st, 2018

Highlights Include:

3,196 SF Beautifully Built-Out Office Space

Large Conference Room

4 Offices and Large Bull-Pen Area

2 Baths and Shower

Kitchenette with Refrigerator and Dishwasher

Conveniently Located Just Off Route 3 in Fredericksburg

Green Donation Consultants, Inc. (GDC) is the single largest privately owned charitable donation consulting firm in the USA. With 8 current certified and designated personal property appraisers and a total of 30 support personnel on staff, GDC services thousands of clients across 25 states. Corporate headquarters in the Fredericksburg region provides convenient access to Northern Virginia, D.C., and Maryland. The additional space at Maple Grove will allow for the exponential growth anticipated by the recent addition of a commercial division aimed at helping business owners utilize the non-cash charitable donation program. www.grndonation.com

2500+ properties deconstructed

$275M value of donated materials

$86M in net benefit to property owners

Millions of tons of materials diverted from landfills

Federal Strategies, LLC is the premier solutions architect for complex issues relating to the federal acquisition lifecycle. From planning to procurement, sustainment, and disposal, their experts help organizations succeed in meeting mission requirements. www.fed-strat.com



Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite

Paul Eakin

540.846.5270

peakin@coldwellbankerelite.com

