GREEN CREATIVE launches CLICK surface mount downlight with 0-10V dimming for the commercial market

GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of the CLICK 277V line of commercial surface mounted downlight products.

SAN BRUNO, CA (PRUnderground) June 13th, 2018

“The same great easy installation features and SootheOptic low glare technology are now available in a universal voltage product with 0-10V dimming,” says GREEN CREATIVE product manager Chad McSpadden. “Plus it has great color rendering from a 90CRI source and is wet location rated which makes it ideal for all types of indoor and outside canopy commercial applications.”

All CLICK Series downlights come standard for 4” j-box installation and are suitable for wet locations. With typical CRI 90, R9 50 & R13 90 values, these downlights are ideal for residential, multi-family and hospitality applications. Quick connectors are included with each product to make installation fast and easy with no rewiring. An accessory kit is also available for 4” & 6” recessed can installation.

These 0-10V dimmable luminaires have a L70 rated lifetime of 50,000 hours and are available in 3000K and 4000K color temperatures.

Specification sheets, installation instructions, and other product data can be found on the GREEN CREATIVE website.

These products are available through GREEN CREATIVE distributors and are ready to ship from the company’s west coast, central and east coast distribution centers. For more information on where to purchase these products near you or how to become a distributor, please contact GREEN CREATIVE at: sales@greencreative.com or (866) 774-5433.

